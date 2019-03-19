The Podcast Playlist – March 2019

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

Billed as “the podcast about the secret and/or forgotten history of Hollywood’s first century” this is the podcast for listeners who crave information on Hollywood’s golden age. Writer and host Karina Longworth covers multiple topics, choosing to focus each season in one specific area for a deeper dive. Interested in knowing about the Hollywood blacklist and the red scare? Or background information about the life and career of Joan Crawford? Perhaps the life and times of Marilyn Monroe is of more interest? These topics, and others, are all excellently researched, jam-packed with historical information, and told with painstaking detail. For anyone holding even an interest in Charlie Chaplin, Charles Manson, or Jane Fonda among many other Hollywood details, this is the podcast for you.

Radiolab is a podcast dedicated to science and philosophical investigation. The topics are never dull and the speakers always well versed. For example, an episode from September 22, 2016 “The Primitive Streak” focused on the use of human embryos in the scientific lab and how researchers philosophically deal with the “14 day rule” governing embryonic use. An episode from July 14, 2017 “The Ceremony” covered the top secret nature of how new crypto-currencies are created. More recently an episode from August 29, 2018 “Baby Blue Blood Drive” was all about Horseshoe crabs and the importance of their blue blood. While a podcast dedicated to science and philosophy might seem dull, podcast hosts Robert Krulwich and Jad Abumrad sprinkle enough sound effects and laughter throughout the show to make the whole thing incredibly entertaining.

Trust. Trust is pretty much at the root of the medical system. When patients visit the doctor they trust the doctor has the proper training to make the right decisions that lead to a cure. Only what if that trust is misplaced? What if the trust placed in the doctor, the hospital, and the institutions charged with patient care is based on half truths and internal investigations closed to the public? This is the backdrop to Dr. Death, an excellently researched and narrated podcast by host Laura Beil, who explores the history behind Dr. Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon who was given the nickname of Dr. Death for his malpractice resulting in the death and maiming of multiple patients. Not everyone is comfortable with the subject matter, or how it’s presented (Dr. Death Merchandise? Seriously?) but it’s still a fascinating listen involving not only how one man was able to continue to practice medicine for so long, but also the impact his actions had on so many people who came to him for help.

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found enjoying a pint of locally brewed craft beer.