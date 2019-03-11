St. Patrick’s Day 2019 – The Best of Green

Green gets hosed. Kermit knows this. For 364 days out of the year green takes a back seat to blue, black, grey, and a host of other colors. But not on St. Patrick’s day. That’s the one day when Green reigns supreme. In honor of Green and St. Patrick’s Day, here’s the annual list of green things maybe worth the green in your wallet…

A Green Gingham or Check Button Down

Break free from the blue and white shirt tyranny! Yes, plenty of us like having mostly light blue and white shirts in our closet. But green gingham is a great way to step outside (yet not too far outside) the box. Looks great with a navy or grey sportcoat, under sweaters, or with a solid knit tie.

I mean… c’mon. Thing was basically made to be worn on St. Patricks Day, no? Miyota automatic movement that hacks and handwinds. Gorgeous cushion case. 300m water resistance. Designed and assembled in Los Angeles. Stainless or ceramic bezel.

A little scurred of wearing green? Here’s how to do it. Work it in in small doses by way of an accessory. Stretch for comfort after you’ve had your third or fourth pint of Guinness. And make sure you take an Uber there champ.

Italian 80% wool / 20% poly jersey knit blend. It’s not light and breezy though. More of a fall, winter, early spring jacket. Dark Emerald Green color leans cool (blue hues) not warm (yellow hues) so it’ll be a bit more muted, despite being an unexpected color. Should do great with wool dress trousers as well as dark denim. Ships and returns for free being that it’s Suitsupply.

I’ve consumed more Bourbon, Canadian, Scotch, and Rum than I’d care to admit… but if I had to pick one thing to sip neat or on a rock or two for the rest of my life? This is it. Look, it’s not immensely different than plain ol’ Jameson (which is a bargain in and of itself), but for that extra money you get selected casks, maturation in three different woods, and a much rounder, less rigid version of Jameson. Unlike their other options, the Gold Reserve is partially aged in virgin oak. So it’s the first stuff to hit that wood, and the end result is a nice amount of mellowed out vanilla flavor. Hints of bread pudding spread with a small dab of stone fruit compote. I personally prefer it over their 12-year and 18-year options, Red Breast 12 or 15, Green or Yellow Spot, Knappogue Castle, Tyrconnell or Tyroconnell’s Sherry Cask, Teeling, Teeling Single Grain, and Teeling Revival. … right. Time to get the liver enzymes tested. Price depends on location.

A little more polished than your average chino, but still lacks that too-stiff-and-stuffy leg crease that your Dad’s dockers had. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Clean hook and bar closure front. Tons of colors and fits. Size shown above is a 33×30 in the Emerson straight fit, in what appears to be a not in stock at the moment dark olive. I wouldn’t call these things lightweight. Could get hot in the summer. But boy they’re comfortable, and great for the other three seasons. Want something lighter with a bunch of stretch? There’s an olive shade of the extremely comfy Core-Temp chino.

The more subtle (is that possible with this watch?) version of their “Mod” Timex. Bullseye dial. Nato strap. Easy to wear for most 40mm case diameter. Interesting for sure.

Cheap? Yes. But surprisingly nice. At 21.6” x 11.8” x 9.8” this appears to be similar, albeit slightly smaller, in size and appearance to the Filson medium duffle bag. While the Filson is certainly the more handsome bag, this one isn’t bad looking, the colors don’t seem to run or bleed when rained on, and the leather accents are impressive for the price. Full review can be found here.

A true 4-season sweater. So why do they refuse to stock them in the spring and summer? Beats me. Thin but strong thanks to the 100% merino wool construction. Comes in lots of colors, but the deep dark green is versatile and just different enough. Sadly out of stock in this color at present, but they return every fall.

Made in the USA and built for the long haul. Waxed cotton exterior. Soft flannel lining. Gets better with age, so be prepared to wear it and wear it often, and to enjoy how it changes as it grows older. Now on sale.

Made in the USA. A total classic. Most guys will favor the navy or tan options, but the Otter Green, while more casual, has been a companion to many. Tough to find on sale, unless you catch a site wide code or something at Brooks Brothers or East Dane.

Oddly good leather. Great comfort and seems to hold up with wear. Reinforced eyelets, thick laces, and just enough color. Sneakers that’ll never go out of style. You can have the Killshots. I’ll wear these until I have to switch to velcros.

Oversized on purpose, so size down if you prefer a more fitted look. 75% cotton / 25% recycled poly. A good year-round house sweater, or, something to pack for the beach on those cold nights when a bon fire seems like a bad idea.

Made in the USA and now on sale. A perfect somewhere in between layer. Easy to get to pockets. Mid weight, super soft Italian moleskin. Snap front. I honestly can’t recall when these went on sale last, if, ever.

Adds a nice shot of alternate color if you’re doing the all blue thing. Looks plenty fine with a medium grey suit + light blue shirt too. Pictured above is an Italian linen pocket square via J. Crew (that’s now sold out), but TheTieBar has you covered for cheap.

J. Crew’s take on a classic. Head here for a review of this jacket, albeit in a slightly different shade. Extremely well reviewed. Want something similar for cheap? Check out your local army/navy surplus store.

The Ten Dollar Bill – $10.00

Man I love the ten. Whatever happened to the good ol’ sawbuck? Of course it’s still in wide circulation, but ever since ATMs started cranking out nothing but $20 bills, it feels like the $10 has taken a back seat. Too bad too, since it’s perfect for most smaller purchases when cash might be more convenient to use. Buying a $2.00 cup of coffee with a $20 feels like bringing a bazooka to a knife fight. Alex baby, I miss you. Come home.

Great tension to the PVD coated rings. Thick webbing. Great shade of green up against those red stripes with the black base. Very 007. Shown here on the hugely popular (and for good reason), dirt cheap Casio diver. At the top of the post it’s on what is the extinct (I think?) Seiko SNZJ automatic.

A staple in a spring ready color. Casual for sure, but still more versatile than a basic crew or v-neck t-shirt. LOTS of colors to pick from, and since it’s Target? Widely available and inexpensive.

Something for the season to come. Just quarter lined in the back. Wool/Silk/Linen fabric should offer texture without being tweed heavy. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

Made in the USA from 20 oz canvas, beefy cotton webbing, and leather accents. At 2700+ cubic inches, it’s got enough space for a weekend away, yet still fits most carry-on requirements. Perfect shade of green, with the leather and cotton webbing contrast looking extra sharp. Shades of a vintage sports car with this color combo. A favorite.

Sure it’s their bands that are green (the dials are black), but one glance and you know these things are built for the outdoors. Powered by light, plenty of looks and water resistant to 100m. Checks all the boxes for a field watch. Chrono is 41mm while the standard field watch is 37mm in diameter.

Cheap. True slim fit. Bright, but leans to the cooler end of the spectrum instead of the warmer end. Cotton/poly gives it some softness and a bit of a marled look.

All but sold out because it’s out of season (fingers crossed they bring it back next year?) but further proof that Target’s Goodfellow & Co line has been quite the success. 46% Wool, 51% Polyester, 3% Other fabric is warm but not itchy, and the whole thing feels well put together.

Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day, and remember, Guinness trumps lite beer that’s been greened up with food coloring every single time.