Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Not all of J. Crew’s new spring arrivals look like they’ve fallen out of a norm-core lookbook. This jacket is loud but not tinnitus inducing. The top half of one of their newest “un-suits.” So unconstructed and unlined. Wearing it WITH the pants might cause some ringing in the ears. UPDATE: So even though it clearly says 30% off w/ SUNNY on the product page, that 30% off is not coming off at checkout when you apply the code, and there are reports that talking to customer service won’t help. More weirdness from J. Crew.

Good gracious, that’s something. Designed and assembled in Los Angeles. Has a Miyota heart beating inside. Big fan of that blue seconds hand on the silver option, but you have other dial choices to pick from if that’s not your thing. Inward sloping bezel. I’m a big fan of my own personal Avalon (that cushion case speaks to me) but this? This is a heck of a do-anything, all purpose, classic but not boring dive watch. *Note that they are currently taking $200, non refundable deposits for pre-orders. Remaining balance will be charged right before shipping, which is expected to be early April.

A micro print with a retro-looking contrast collar in their super comfortable peformance stretch blend? That’ll do nicely. Shown above is the light purple option. Also available in navy, black, and white. Not currently 40% off, but does drop to that price point with some consistincy.

Nordstrom Rack got a recent dump of Persols in, and this pair is one of the highlights. An updated take on clubmasters? I know, I know, clubmasters are Ray-Ban. But still. You can see it. 53mm so better for medium to smaller face sizes.

A staple spring and summerized. Casual for sure, but still more versatile than a basic crew or v-neck t-shirt. LOTS of colors to pick from, and since it’s Target? Widely available and inexpensive.

Man. Never shoulda returned that Banana Republic wool mac from a couple years back. Because I’ve been chasing that white (or gray?) whale ever since. This one is a darker charcoal version. 80% wool and 20% poly. Fabric is from Italy. Spendy. But, well, its nails. In a simple way.

