Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Banana Republic Exclusion Free, Goodyear Welted Wingtips, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Another exclusion free code? Excellent. Especially with some pretty tempting new arrivals. Flyweight traveler jeans? Those are tempting. Looks to be just slim fit right now. Same goes for the core-temp chinos. But man, they are something.

Not just under $200, but well under $200. Ninety Nine bones people. Shoes are cut from Italian full grain leather, then goodyear welted to a leather sole. Shoes are made in India. They’ve run this shoe before at $125, and it looks like people were pleased with them at that price point? So $99.99 seems good. Still a risk though since they’re final sale. Check the discussion page for more. Got a tip about this brand a while back from a reader, and while he was reviewing their tassel loafers (also appeared on Massdrop) he was impressed for the price. Here’s what reader Jamie V. had to say:

Quality – They are goodyear welted, but appear to have a 270 rather than 360 goodyear welt. The stitching looks pretty even throughout and I haven’t noticed any flaws with the leather or lasting. The leather is decent, supposedly Italian full grain. I assume that’s where costs were cut (and labor, given they were made in India), but its not overly stiff, shiny, or plasticky. Sizing/Fit – I got these in my usual dress shoe size, and they fit true to size, if perhaps a bit narrow (but I don’t have wide feet). They were initially snug across the vamp and around my pinky toe, but have loosened up as I’ve worn them today.

Man do I hate that $25 restocking fee. That’s steep, and makes Factory 2nds a gamble. Because you just don’t know how bad the defect is gonna be until they show up. And word continues to be that since the new owners took over, what passes as a “2nd” has been on a downward slide. Not like the days of old. So, be careful.

Okay, so not all sale items are getting the extra 50% off (which that’s annoying, and confusing.) But a couple items that seem tempting, if not out of season, are at blowout prices. Final-sale-ness abounds though. No returns on those items.

Also worth a mention…