Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Banana Republic Exclusion Free, Goodyear Welted Wingtips, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Banana Republic: 40% off no BR merch exclusions w/ BRGIFT
- Slim Fly-Weight Traveler Jean – $58.80 ($98)
- Core Temp Chinos – $58.80 ($98) shown at top of post
- 9″ Slim Linen Blend Short – $35.70 ($59.50)
- Water-Resistant Trench Coat in Khaki or Navy – $161.40 ($269)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker in white/blue/gum – $76.80 ($128)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker in gray – $76.80 ($128)
- Arley Suede Work Boot – $106.80 ($178)
- Slim Luxe Touch Polos in Solid or Stripe – $26.70 ($44.50)
Another exclusion free code? Excellent. Especially with some pretty tempting new arrivals. Flyweight traveler jeans? Those are tempting. Looks to be just slim fit right now. Same goes for the core-temp chinos. But man, they are something.
#2. Massdrop: Nico Nerini Goodyear Welted Wingtip Oxfords – $99.99 FINAL
Not just under $200, but well under $200. Ninety Nine bones people. Shoes are cut from Italian full grain leather, then goodyear welted to a leather sole. Shoes are made in India. They’ve run this shoe before at $125, and it looks like people were pleased with them at that price point? So $99.99 seems good. Still a risk though since they’re final sale. Check the discussion page for more. Got a tip about this brand a while back from a reader, and while he was reviewing their tassel loafers (also appeared on Massdrop) he was impressed for the price. Here’s what reader Jamie V. had to say:
Quality – They are goodyear welted, but appear to have a 270 rather than 360 goodyear welt. The stitching looks pretty even throughout and I haven’t noticed any flaws with the leather or lasting. The leather is decent, supposedly Italian full grain. I assume that’s where costs were cut (and labor, given they were made in India), but its not overly stiff, shiny, or plasticky. Sizing/Fit – I got these in my usual dress shoe size, and they fit true to size, if perhaps a bit narrow (but I don’t have wide feet). They were initially snug across the vamp and around my pinky toe, but have loosened up as I’ve worn them today.
#3. Allen Edmonds: Factory 2nds back (expires today)
- Factory 2nd – Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford – $199
- Factory 2nd – Bond Street Cap-toe Oxford – $249
- Factory 2nd – Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $249
- Factory 2nd – MacKenzie Dress Oxford – $147
- Factory 2nd – Nomad Chukka Boot – $249
Man do I hate that $25 restocking fee. That’s steep, and makes Factory 2nds a gamble. Because you just don’t know how bad the defect is gonna be until they show up. And word continues to be that since the new owners took over, what passes as a “2nd” has been on a downward slide. Not like the days of old. So, be careful.
BONUS J. Crew: Extra 50% off sale items w/ SALETIME
- Ludlow blazer in herringbone English tweed – $137.49 FINAL ($298)
- Oar Stripe Chelsea boots in Italian leather – $98.99 FINAL ($298)
- Cotton belt in Oar Stripe – $10.99 FINAL ($45)
- Cashmere hat – $31.99 FINAL ($79.50)
Okay, so not all sale items are getting the extra 50% off (which that’s annoying, and confusing.) But a couple items that seem tempting, if not out of season, are at blowout prices. Final-sale-ness abounds though. No returns on those items.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: Extra 50% off sale items w/ THRIFTY50. Full picks here.
- Lands’ End: 40% off full price styles w/ SANDALS & 4246
- GAP: extra 50% off sale + 40% off most everything else w/ DOUBLE
- Brooks Brothers: Their Wardrobe event is underway with: 3 Shirts for $169 (reg $92 – $120 each), Made in the USA 1818 Suits, two for $1499 ($749.50 per, reg. $998 – $1298 per), 25% off most Sportcoats