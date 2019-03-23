Steal Alert: Extra 50% off Bonobos Final Sale Items

One more time for those of us in the cheap seats?? Two months back Bonobos ran an eye-popping extra half off their sale section, with serious blow out prices on basics like chinos and travel jeans and… well, pretty much the whole thing. And then they went quiet for about a month. But then? THEN THEY WENT AND DID IT AGAIN. And then back to the hush-hush, repeat-like, and another month passed and…

Well, you get the idea. Here we are again, with their sale section an extra 50% off. It’s all final sale though. So, no returns.

98% cotton and 2% stretch. Spring shades, autumn shades, etc. You might have to hunt and peck through the zillion or so colors to find what’s on sale and what’s not. Colors shown above (aquaticas, evening shades, clean slates) ARE on sale though, but remember… they’re final sale.

A basic, yes, but 100% superfine pima cotton jersey and available in their slim but not excrutiatingly tight fit. Good size selection at post time.

The Bonobos Flagship pant for less than a pair of Dockers? That’ll do. Rumor has it that these are gonna be discontinued in favor of their stretch washed chinos. But, been saying that for the last few months.

Holy flippin’ plaid. That is a LOT of plaid. Some of us cannot pull that off. Some of us can. Bless ya if you’re in the latter. 97% Wool | 3% Elastane, 4-Way stretch Italian wool from Marzotto.

Maybe the steal of the sale. Sixty four bucks for wool dress pants with the famous Bonobos fit(s) is NOT bad. 99% wool and 1% elastane for comfort. Not all colors/patterns are on sale. Looks like everything after the “blue glenplaid” (upper left) is getting the cut.

A couple of their well designed, Italian wool, stretch Jetsetter blazers. Yes they’ve got some pattern to ’em, and the brown plaid might have to get stashed until fall, but most can pull these off with ease. That blue shepherd’s check option (also shown at the top of the post) is calling.

Canvas, but they aren’t stiff. I got a pair of myself awhile back, the “brown sugar” at left, because I literally needed a pair of comfortable pants for doing chores around the house. Saturated colors. Slanted pockets. Casual, but not frumpy.

Italian blend, 76% Wool, 23% Poly, 1% Elastane. Just butterfly lined in the back.

Garment dyed, brushed fabric from Italy cut in a 5-pocket jean style. Sale colors are limited to the three options shown above. Looks like these sale options are limited to straight or athletic fits.

This is the thing about winter clearance. Great prices on solid stuff, but… not a lot of time left to wear it.

Just a medium slim left at post time, but could be a fun piece to add to a wardrobe. Final sale though, as is everything else. No returns.

As one does? I dunno. Could look pretty rad. Just the jacket, and just in a slim fit. Finding a pair of black tux pants (with the satin stripe) is up to you.

Red pants. RED PANTS. 98% cotton and 2% spandex. Textured look (and a bit of a textured feel) to the fabric. Garment dyed.

The extra 50% off Bonobos final sale items code THRIFTYFIFTY expires on Monday 3/25.