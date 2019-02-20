The Podcast Playlist – February 2019

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

Love The Walking Dead? Perhaps you’re not a Walking Dead fan, but looking for a serialized podcast of the horror/action kind of thing. Or maybe the ability to binge listen to a podcast over some long travel is your thing. If any of this describes what you’re looking for then “We’re Alive” is the podcast for you. Set in the not-to-distant future, the podcast follows a group of survivors as they navigate the landscape in a post-zombie apocalypse. What is particularly well done is how the podcast deals with a lack of visuals. While The Walking Dead on TV and in the comics conveys a sense of dread with excellent visual effects, “We’re Alive” manages to instill a sense of panic/fear in the listener through great sound effects and a fantastic descriptive narrative. Listen to the podcast in bite-sized chunks (episodes are divided up in three chapter segments) or download and binge the enter show in one go. Either way, you don’t be disappointed.

What to say about a podcast that is described as one of the most popular podcasts in the world? With over 15 million downloads per month in 2015, The Joe Rogan Experience is the podcast for people who enjoy listening to long form conversations between Joe Rogan and comedians, actors, musicians, authors, and pretty much everyone who is anyone. There are many popular episodes to recommend for the uninitiated, including Joe’s interview with Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson, Henry Rollins, and/or Neil deGrasse Tyson. With interviews going as far back as 2009, chances are good that Joe has interviewed at least one person of interest to you.

Advertising is all around us. The smallest of things can have a huge impact on how and where we spend our money. Under the Influence, a radio program and podcast produced and distributed by the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, sheds light on many of the advertising practices shaping our past and present experiences. Host Terry O’Reilly explores topics such as why toy giveaways are no longer included with breakfast cereal, why jingles are no longer used to sell products, and the history behind rock music being associated with specific products. The 2019 season kicked off on January 3rd and includes topics such as spokesperson disasters, marketing marijuana, and marketing products made by monks. Be sure to amaze your friends with new and fascinating marketing facts by adding this podcast to your thread.