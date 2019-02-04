Monday Sales Tripod – EXPRESS Clearance Blowout, Italian Made Chukkas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

That’s a lot of clearance. Lots of pages to go through. But it looks like there’s a pretty good size selection on most items? Picks above, of course, are limited to items with at least a good size selection at post time.

Not bad at all. A couple of wheelhouse UNIQLO favorites on sale, AND there’s no threshold you need to trip to get free shipping? Not a bad way to start the week, or, the year as the case seems to be.

Good gravy that’s a lot of codes and whatnot to keep track of. Prices above reflect the 60% off, or, the “up to” 50% off. Extra 20% off for card members is nice, being that the standing offer is an extra 10% off. Drops that bomber to $79.99, and those new suede boots to $85.60. Not bad.

No discounts yet, but something to keep an eye on. Made in Italy from really nice materials, these crepe soled chukkas and chelseas are a noticeable step up from, say, Clarks. Downright squishy comfort (but still supportive). Good leathers and nice suede. More than a few designs to choose from. Fingers crossed for a sale as we start to move from snow and ice boot weather, into transitional chukka & chelsea weather.

More seasonal clearance. But there sure seems to be plenty of time left to wear boots and coats. As always, lots of good quality sportcoats hanging around in the Brooks Brothers sale section as well. The extra 25% off makes ’em extra tempting.

Still? Still. Despite Bonobos saying that they were gonna terminate this deal, it lives on… just with a slightly different code. More picks over here. Big thanks to Peter S. for the tip!

Also worth a mention…