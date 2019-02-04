Monday Sales Tripod – EXPRESS Clearance Blowout, Italian Made Chukkas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. EXPRESS: Extra 50% off Clearance Items
- Merino Wool-Blend Thermal-Regulating Solid Henley Sweater – $20.49 ($69.90)
- Double Breasted Oversized Wool Blend Topcoat – $85.49 ($298)
- Tipped V-Neck Pullover Sweater – $15.49 ($59.90)
- Shawl Neck Stripe Sleeve Sweater – $20.49 ($69.90)
- Wingtip Brogue Lace-Up Boots – $40.49 ($148)
- Slim Herringbone Knit Blazer – $55.49 ($198)
- Genuine Suede Asymmetrical Moto Jacket – $75.49 ($268)
- Buffalo Check Trapper Hat – $15.49 ($39.90)
- Merino Wool-Blend Thermal Regulating Stripe Crew – $20.49 ($69.90)
- Waffle Shawl Collar Sweater – $19.99 ($69.90) shown at top of post
That’s a lot of clearance. Lots of pages to go through. But it looks like there’s a pretty good size selection on most items? Picks above, of course, are limited to items with at least a good size selection at post time.
#2. UNIQLO: Lunar New Year Specials + Free Shipping No Min
- OCBD in Slim fit – $19.90 ($29.90)
- OCBD in Regular fit – $19.90 ($29.90)
- Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka – $69.90 ($79.90) review here
- Ultra Light Down Jacket – $59.90 ($69.90)
- Ultra Light Down Vest – $39.90 ($49.90)
Not bad at all. A couple of wheelhouse UNIQLO favorites on sale, AND there’s no threshold you need to trip to get free shipping? Not a bad way to start the week, or, the year as the case seems to be.
#3. BR: Extra 60% off Sale | Up to 50% off Select | Extra 20% off for card members w/ 20BRCARD
- Slim Italian Velvet Blazer – $99.99 ($298)
- Italian Melton Bomber Jacket – $99.99 ($298)
- Leather Passport Case – $17.19 ($59.50)
- Moto Zip Leather Glove – $35.19 ($98.50)
- Suede Buckle Boot – $55.99 ($188)
- Arley Suede Work Boot – $107 ($188)
Good gravy that’s a lot of codes and whatnot to keep track of. Prices above reflect the 60% off, or, the “up to” 50% off. Extra 20% off for card members is nice, being that the standing offer is an extra 10% off. Drops that bomber to $79.99, and those new suede boots to $85.60. Not bad.
BONUS Huckberry: Astorflex Restock
No discounts yet, but something to keep an eye on. Made in Italy from really nice materials, these crepe soled chukkas and chelseas are a noticeable step up from, say, Clarks. Downright squishy comfort (but still supportive). Good leathers and nice suede. More than a few designs to choose from. Fingers crossed for a sale as we start to move from snow and ice boot weather, into transitional chukka & chelsea weather.
BONUS II Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items
- Made in the USA Wool/Cotton Herringbone Knit Topcoat – $449.10 ($998)
- Red Wing 9017 Cigar Featherstone – $183.75 ($350)
- Made in Italy Wool Knit Topcoat – $449.10 ($998)
- Wool/Cotton Italian Knit Blue Plaid Sportcoat – $261.75 ($698)
- Regent Fit Harris Tweed Multi-Windowpane Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698)
- Wool/Cotton Italian Knit Regent Fit Mini-Brokenbone Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Tie Driving Moccasins – $94.50 ($168)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
More seasonal clearance. But there sure seems to be plenty of time left to wear boots and coats. As always, lots of good quality sportcoats hanging around in the Brooks Brothers sale section as well. The extra 25% off makes ’em extra tempting.
BONUS III Bonobos: Extra 50% off all final sale items w/ DONTQUIT50
- The Waxed Cotton Jacket – $109 FINAL ($298)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Plaid – $200 FINAL ($500)
- The Quilted Wool Bomber – $89 FINAL ($298)
Still? Still. Despite Bonobos saying that they were gonna terminate this deal, it lives on… just with a slightly different code. More picks over here. Big thanks to Peter S. for the tip!
Also worth a mention…
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ LASTCALL20
- J. Crew Factory: 40% off “Everything” (suiting is excluded)
- Union Made: Extra 20% off sale items w/ EXTRA20