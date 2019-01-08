The Best Posts of 2018 – Ray Donovan, and more Ray Donovan

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2018, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2018. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Ray Donovan, the loveable (?) South Boston thug turned Hollywood fixer provided inspiration in 2018 for a couple Steal the Style features. And why wouldn’t he? Dark denim, navy blazer, collared shirt. Are we sure Dappered wasn’t consulted to outfit Ray for his daily wear?

Ray Donovan doesn’t always go “casual.” He’s in Hollywood. He needs to look the part. This second Steal the Style created a sharp look to match Ray’s, complete with Tide pen for the rogue blood splatter. That being said, don’t hit other people with baseball bats kids. It’s not nice.

We’d like to think that if Ray were in the market for a blazer or sportcoat come Fall, he’d make his way to Dappered.com for their annual round-up of the best looking affordable options in the retail world. Featured above is the Goodman Brand Knit Blazer, which has become a staple in the wardrobe of a certain men’s style website publisher.

In all likelihood, Ray Donovan is a selvedge guy. Doesn’t look like the guy does cheap. But there are affordable options out there and contributor Adam Terry helped us out with this review. As a denim head, he was the perfect guy for the job. The short of it was that Amazon’s foray into the world of selvedge denim was a great value for the cost.

Now had Ray Donovan consulted contributor Sarah W. about cultivating some mindfulness, the drama in his life may not have seemed quite so dramatic. But that just wouldn’t make for good TV now, would it? There is most definitely a correlation between dressing well and mindfulness. It’s all about paying attention.