Steal the Style: Ray Donovan (dressed up)

Steal the Style is an all too infrequent series on finding affordable alternatives to the styles seen on the big or small screen. If you’ve seen a movie or a TV show that you think is ripe for a Steal the Style attempt, send those suggestions to joe@dappered.com. Ray Donovan is a “fixer.” He works for the rich and famous, making problems go away. He’s part detective & part con man. A bit like a modern day Travis McGee, only with a family, and all of the problems that can come with having a home life. Made by Showtime, Season 5 is in the books with a 6th on the way. For those without a subscription, you can purchase and stream Seasons 1-5 via Amazon.

The Suit: Suitsupply Super 110s Charcoal Napoli Fit Suit – $399. More monochrome, which, isn’t a big surprise. Sometimes it’s a navy suit, I think, but more often than not it’s dark grey. Sometimes he even goes with (brace yourselves) black suits. But dark charcoal is a frequent choice. Oh, and he rarely wears a tie or a belt.



The Shirt: Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt – $69.50. High contrast here with a bright white shirt. This one is from Nordstrom’s new tech line, which is made out of 81% cotton, 12% polyester, and a whopping 7% spandex.



The Collar Assist: Alloy Collar Stays – $9.95 (for a box of 36). Standard recommendation here. Much more effective than the cheap plastic stays your shirt comes with. Put a slight bend in em’ for a perfect collar that’ll frame your face.

The Sunglasses: American Optical Original Pilots – $59.10. He seems to stick with the same pair of sunglasses, no matter what he’s wearing. And that’s one of the advantages of the AO original pilot shape. They do, in fact, look great with everything.

The Beard Trimmer: Panasonic ER-GB40-S Cordless Beard Trimmer – $40.99. Even if he’s in a suit, he doesn’t seem to shave.

The Effective Tool for making (some) problems disappear: Shovel – $20ish. Like the baseball bat from yesterday. Simple, cheap, and effective.

The Socks: Nordstrom Over the Calf Wool Socks in Charcoal – $14.50. Again. Forever and always.



The Watch: Hamilton Maestro Automatic Chronograph – $975. Ray Donovan has quite the collection of watches. And sometimes it appears that he wears an IWC Portuguese chronograph with his dark suits. This Hamilton is somewhat close, without getting north of a grand. Valjoux 7750 automatic chronograph movement. Do know that it is NOT small, either in width or height. Want something less expensive and/or a bit smaller? Try this quartz from Christopher Ward, or this classic looking Seiko for right around $100.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Goodyear Welted Hubert Long Wings – $195. Ray doesn’t seem to be down with the long and lean, super contemporary shoe trend. He also seems to prefer bluchers to oxfords, and longwings to just about everything else. So these fit the bill. Sure, many menswear snobs could never see this style of shoe being worn with a suit, but it works for the character.

The Stain Remover: Tide Pen – $3.58 These things work okay on blood splatters? Gotta keep the shirt clean.

