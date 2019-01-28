Monday Sales Tripod – Bonobos Sale back to Extra Half Off, Classic Divers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It ain’t over till it’s over, and it doesn’t appear to be over. I’m not seeing a ton of new additions to the sale section? But there’s still a surprisingly solid selection of sizes left for a bunch of the more tempting options that are in there (like their jetsetter or unconstructed blazers, stretch washed chinos, etc.) More picks here.

A solid price for a classic. 200m water resistance. Rubber strap is pretty comfortable. 42mm diameter should be just fine for most, while there’s a 37mm option this time around as well. Pepsi red/blue bezels as well as the standard black. Estimated ship dates is the end of February though. That’s Massdrop for you.

All sizes available at post time too. Doesn’t seem like these are quite as limited a run this time as they have been in the past? Or has the market just been saturated (i.e. every #menswear nerd has a pair already)? And what does that mean for the popularity of the shoe if now EVERYONE can have one? Does that mean they just aren’t as cool anymore? Oh the humanity. Alternatives to the Killshot can be found here, if you are so inclined to wear something else.

Also worth a mention…