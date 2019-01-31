Extra 20% off Todd Snyder’s Stacked Sale Section, Extra 60% off BR Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ LASTCALL20
- Made in Portugal Italian Pinstripe Wool/Cotton Rugby – $95.20 FINAL ($198)
- Italian Wool Twill Officer’s Coat – $479.20 FINAL ($1198)
- Made in the USA Velvet Shawl Collar Burgundy Dinner Jacket – $319.12 FINAL ($598)
- Made in Portugal 55% Nylon 41% Cotton 4% Resin Double Faced Trench – $223.20 FINAL ($698)
- Timex Military Watch in Gray or Black – $82.40 FINAL ($138)
- Champion Quilted Bomber – $95.20 FINAL ($298)
- Dents Suede and Leather Gloves in Black or Brown – $73.60 FINAL ($132)
- Dents Driving Gloves – $73.60 FINAL ($132)
Not bad, even though it’s all final sale (so no returns). A quite scrollable sale section. Lots of variety. Still some spendy stuff in there, but Todd Snyder just doesn’t do the discounting game like other brands. Seems like outerwear tends to run a little on the large side? Which is good, if you want it to fit over layers. I did pickup that wool stripe rugby. It’s awesome. Super soft and very flexible. A large fits my 5’10” / 200lb frame pretty good. Maybe a touch big, but not enormous. Items above are obviously not to scale because I’m not that smart and ain’t nobody got time for that.
Massdrop: British Belt Co Langdale Waxed Briefcase – $129.99 FINAL
Couple of things. First, many of you probably got an email from Massdrop touting a new returns policy. Note that they’re only accepting returns on select Massdrop MADE stuff (specific stuff they’ve either helped design, or, reached out to certain brands to make specifically for their site). Second, this briefcase has some interesting dimensions: 11 x 14.2 x 3.5. So if you like wider-ish laptops (do people use laptops anymore? Or are those just for the likes of me and my other decaying corpse types?) you’re out of luck. Also, just because the brand name says “British” and it uses British sourced cloth, doesn’t mean the whole thing is made in the UK. Four colors to pick from.
Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale Items
- BR x Kevin Love Wool/Cotton Slim Motion-Stretch Suit Jacket – $129.99 ($378)
- Slim Italian Motion-Stretch Blazer – $99.99 ($298)
- Heritage Italian Wool Blend Stripe Sweater – $27.99 ($98.50)
- Tully Sneaker in Hazelnut – $33.19 !?!? ($128) full review here
- Nubuck Leather Glove – $35.19 ($98.50)
- Wool-Blend Snap Glove – $27.99 ($89.50)
- BR x Kevin Love Merino Wool-Silk Blend Donegal Beanie – $11.99 ($49.50)
- Heathered Racing Stripe Backpack – $21.19 ($69.50)
I know. I know. So. Many. Winter. Clearance. Collages. But it’s that time of year. And while much of BR’s sale section is pretty close to sold out, the above picks are still (at post time) available in at least a decent amount of sizes. Both of those motion-stretch jackets are incredibly comfortable, and cut out of Italian knit wool blend cloth. Super nice. Especially for the extra 60% off already marked down prices.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off clearance items w/ PLUS20
The Pick: Mackenzie Whole Cut Medallion Toe Oxfords – $205.60 ($425)
Nothing real new in there, but it’s still worth a mention because first quality MacKenzie wholecuts with that sweet medallion at the toe are still going for $205.60 with the code. $174.76 if you sign up for their email list and stack that one time 15% off code they send. Plus, they aren’t final sale. No restocking fee if you send em’ back either. Full review here. Shown above are my dark brown pair (also sourced from the clearance section, but for a heck of a lot more than $175) and a pair of walnut.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ SALE20
- Angelica Wool Navy Blazer – $182.40 ($278)
- Brisbane Moss Dark Brown Moleskin Sportcoat – $159.99 ($258)
- Brisbane Moss Navy Corduroy Sportcoat – $199.99 ($298)
- Camel Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $279.99 ($498)
- Made in Portugal Goodyear Welted Medallion Toe Oxfords – $198.40 ($298)
- Made in Portugal Goodyear Welted Wingtip Oxfords – $142.40 ($248)
Sizes are very scattered. That’s how end of season clearance usually works. But? On sale AND an extra 20% off from a brand that makes really nice stuff at an already affordable price? Could net some real winners. Ends Sunday.
BONUS Bonobos: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items w/ DONTQUIT
- Italian Knit Blazer in Grey – $149 FINAL ($350)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Navy Plaid – $180 FINAL ($450)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer – $184 FINAL ($500)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Navy Plaid – $189 FINAL ($550)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Grey Plaid – $189 FINAL ($550)
- Italian Brushed 5-Pocket Pant – $59 FINAL ($178)
- Travel Jeans – $39 FINAL ($108)
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $34 FINAL ($98)
- Made in LA Polos or Henleys – $14 – $12.50 FINAL ($68 – $58)
Extended one more day. Same DONTQUIT code as before. More picks here. All of it’s final sale though. And sizes will start to get short the longer this thing goes on.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: Extra 40% off sale styles.
- J. Crew: Nike Killshots are STILL IN STOCK. What does it mean WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!