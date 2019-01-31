Extra 20% off Todd Snyder’s Stacked Sale Section, Extra 60% off BR Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not bad, even though it’s all final sale (so no returns). A quite scrollable sale section. Lots of variety. Still some spendy stuff in there, but Todd Snyder just doesn’t do the discounting game like other brands. Seems like outerwear tends to run a little on the large side? Which is good, if you want it to fit over layers. I did pickup that wool stripe rugby. It’s awesome. Super soft and very flexible. A large fits my 5’10” / 200lb frame pretty good. Maybe a touch big, but not enormous. Items above are obviously not to scale because I’m not that smart and ain’t nobody got time for that.

Couple of things. First, many of you probably got an email from Massdrop touting a new returns policy. Note that they’re only accepting returns on select Massdrop MADE stuff (specific stuff they’ve either helped design, or, reached out to certain brands to make specifically for their site). Second, this briefcase has some interesting dimensions: 11 x 14.2 x 3.5. So if you like wider-ish laptops (do people use laptops anymore? Or are those just for the likes of me and my other decaying corpse types?) you’re out of luck. Also, just because the brand name says “British” and it uses British sourced cloth, doesn’t mean the whole thing is made in the UK. Four colors to pick from.

I know. I know. So. Many. Winter. Clearance. Collages. But it’s that time of year. And while much of BR’s sale section is pretty close to sold out, the above picks are still (at post time) available in at least a decent amount of sizes. Both of those motion-stretch jackets are incredibly comfortable, and cut out of Italian knit wool blend cloth. Super nice. Especially for the extra 60% off already marked down prices.

The Pick: Mackenzie Whole Cut Medallion Toe Oxfords – $205.60 ($425)

Nothing real new in there, but it’s still worth a mention because first quality MacKenzie wholecuts with that sweet medallion at the toe are still going for $205.60 with the code. $174.76 if you sign up for their email list and stack that one time 15% off code they send. Plus, they aren’t final sale. No restocking fee if you send em’ back either. Full review here. Shown above are my dark brown pair (also sourced from the clearance section, but for a heck of a lot more than $175) and a pair of walnut.

Sizes are very scattered. That’s how end of season clearance usually works. But? On sale AND an extra 20% off from a brand that makes really nice stuff at an already affordable price? Could net some real winners. Ends Sunday.

Extended one more day. Same DONTQUIT code as before. More picks here. All of it’s final sale though. And sizes will start to get short the longer this thing goes on.

Also worth a mention: