Best Posts of 2018 – From upping your game to valuable lessons

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2018, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2018. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

This is kind of what Dappered is all about, right? Taking a step into the men’s style arena. Upgrading from clothes that, albeit comfortable, don’t reflect the man you truly want to be in the world. Making this transition can be daunting, but there are easy ways to do it, garment by garment, until your look is complete.

A lot of basics here (white and blue and standard timeless patterns), but it’s still good to have a guide if you’re starting from scratch. Multiple suggestions and numerous price points for each style are provided.

I made the mistakes so you don’t have to. When first traversing the world of men’s style, it’s easy to get caught up in trends and all the noise that can come along with a plethora of information. From hair product to suiting up, there are some valuable bits of information in this post.

Originally from 2015, we updated and rebooted this post. It’s easy to default to a hoodie as a convenient warm garment, but there are so many more stylish ways to stay warm. We gave you 7 in this particular post.

A shopping list for those looking to (smartly) upgrade their gear in deep dark blue. Navy is one of, if not the most versatile color in the world of men’s style. Even if you’re not a huge fan, you likely have some navy in your wardrobe if you have a pair of dark wash denim. For the guy that is looking to create a sharp, versatile wardrobe, he can’t go wrong with navy.

Over the years, including just this past one, we’ve tackled a lot of style scenarios on Dappered. In 2018 the scenarios ranged from Santa’s duds (an annual tradition), to Contemporary Creative Business Casual (calling all tech workers), to a “How do you do fellow kids?” edition. Have an upcoming scenario in your life you’d like advice on? Just shoot an email to joe@dappered.com.