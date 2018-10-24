Style Scenario: All Business & Flannel for Fall

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Fall is fun for men’s style for a lot of reasons, not least of which is the ability to wear fabrics you’d never be able to wear in the warmer months. Flannel is one of those fabrics. Here’s one way to take a couple of suit separates that easily could be worn on their own, yet combined here, and still not look too stuffy or old fashioned.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Vitale Barberis Canonico Flannel Sportcoat – $328 & Matching Trousers – $138. Did you know that Spier’s new flannel sportcoats can be matched up with their flannel trousers to make a whole suit? Me neither. Not until I finally noticed the “Matching Jacket Available” under the description of the trousers. Total cost is $466. Not available in your size? Try Suitsupply, although that’ll cost you quite a bit more. Want to dress this down a bit? Guess what. Swap out the trousers for jeans and you’re golden.

The Sweater: UNIQLO Extra Fine Merino V-Neck in Dark Gray – $39.90. Mixing grays in fall and winter can really work, especially if you reverse the usual script (dark gray as the main, light gray as the accent) and layer a dark gray sweater under a light gray suit or sportcoat.

The Shirt: Amazon Buttoned Down Light Blue Stretch Pima Cotton Dress Shirt – $49.00. Or, whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt happens to be.

The Watch: Seiko 009 Automatic Diver – $179.99. Wool flannel is a hearty material. So a hearty dive watch won’t look out of place here. It helps keep you anchored in the “I’m in a suit because I choose to be in a suit” territory. There’s always the super cheap Casio Diver too. Not sure of a rubber strap dive watch here? This Tissot is still oddly affordable at $325 with the code PUSHTS150.

The Gloves: Orvis Lambskin Drivers – $89. I’m surprised these didn’t make the stereotypical Dappered look day outfit.

The Belt: GAP Basic Brown Leather Belt – $39.95. But this DID make the stereotypical Dappered look day outfit! And like the watch, something a bit thicker/more casual works great with a flannel suit sans tie.

The Boots: Allen Edmonds Nomad Chukkas – $207 ($345). Not some slick as hell Chelsea, and not some dumpy desert boot either. Right in-between. And super comfortable. Got a pair in this snuff suede for myself during a big clearance event, and I’m super happy with them. The contrast sole here plays well into the dressed up but not taking it too seriously theme. Last day for this price. The Rediscover America sale ends today.

The Socks: Darn Tough Solid Basic Light Crew – $19.95. Just trying to avoid you guys getting annoyed with another mention of the Nordstrom Merino over-the-calf socks. Spendy here, but hey, at least they’re made in Vermont. ALL THAT SHUSHING!