The Podcast Playlist – November 2018

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

If you like radio dramas filled with a cast of characters, epic story lines, political intrigue, and sound effects that put you right in the middle of it all, Tumanbay has got you covered. Produced by the BBC and the podcasting network Panoply, the production values for Tumanbay are excellent. Without giving away too much of the plot, this fictional podcast is set most likely somewhere in the middle east at a time when Sultans ruled the land by sword and by vast armies. Yet all is not as it seems in Tumanbay and after listening to successive episodes, it is hard not to find yourself pulled into the intrigue of it all. Seasons one and two are complete and available for download. Fingers crossed for a season three.

Ever been curious to know how the THX sound in movies came to be? Maybe you’re a cartoon buff and you’ve always wanted to know why the slide whistle is associated with cartoon characters falling down a set of stairs. Or maybe you want to know why those old Nintendo games had such limited sound capabilities. Whatever your passion, if it is audio related Twenty Thousand Hertz should intrigue you. Created by a sound studio out of New York, this podcast is an audiophiles dream. And even if you’re not and audiophile, the sheer number of ways this podcasts shows you how sound impacts your life makes it a worthwhile listen.

Fall and Winter is back in some parts of the world and that means sports. And as ESPN would have you believe, sports means ESPN. Starting in 2017 ESPN decided to replicate the success of its 30 For 30 documentary films by unveiling a podcast. These podcasts follow the same format as the TV show, providing a documentary look and behind the scenes interviews of many sports stories, or in some cases breaking new stories themselves. Even for the most casual of sports fans, the 30 For 30 Podcasts are a worthwhile download. For those just dipping their toe into the sports podcast genre, the five part series on Bikram yoga is a must listen. Or if you’re looking for something a little more hard hitting (pun intended), the November 21st, 2017 episode “The Birth of the UFC” is a real eye opener on the creation of an entirely new sport.

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found enjoying a pint of locally brewed craft beer.