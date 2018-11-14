Steal Alert: Select J. Crew Factory Sportcoats for under $60

Normally $89.50 and $99 respectively, both of these Sportcoats seem to have had their “valued at” prices lowered to start the season, but also haven’t been up for any (or very few) codes or promos.

Until now.

Both are oddly a whopping 40% off. Both are Thompson fit, which is JCF’s copycat of big brother J. Crew’s Ludlow fit. So trim, with a slightly lowered button stance, and non functioning sleeve cuff buttons.

Both cotton. One year round chino, one wintery brushed and flannel like.

They’re also both sold in more precise chest sizes (38, 40, 42, etc.) instead of the ball park S/M/L that other inexpensive brands lean on far too often.

Heck, you can even get free standard shipping if you sign up for their free rewards program.

I know they’re not for everyone, but there are many reasons to wear a sportcoat. Especially with the holidays fast approaching.

More on last year’s version of the stretch chino here. (Looks identical this year?) More on this year’s brushed cotton sportcoat over here.

That’s it. Carry on.