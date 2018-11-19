Most Wanted Affordable Style – November 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

It is that time of year, and this website is, well… we us. So here’s some charcoal gray suede chelseas at a plenty fair price that ship and return for free. When someone asks me what I do for a living, I should pull out a laminated card with just the image above on it, and hand it to them. Because really, when it comes right down to it, that’s it, no? Also available in a “rust” shade, and in addition to the charcoal and rust, you can get them in a few other more bold choices over here.

Cut from stretch Italian wool, in a pattern that’s got just enough panache but doesn’t get too weird. Available in standard or slim. Now an extra 30% off (since the sale price is over $250) with the code DEALWEEK.

Wait, they have GREEN? Stick that in your pipe and smoke it Killshots! Ships and returns for free via adidas.

Brushed lambswool, a shawl collar, and plenty of space in those tall pockets. What’s not to like? Oddly inexpensive too considering their other lambswool jackets/button up shawl collars. I have this and love it. It’s super convenient and gets used a lot for walking the dog/early mornings/etc. I haven’t had the issues that the reviewers have had (I don’t find it unusually itchy and while it’s gonna pill, it’s not a ball of fuzz or anything.)

You’ll be hard pressed to find a classier looking watch at any price. Bit of a hard-to-find, relatively affordable (some would say cheap if you consider the luxury brands), grail watch. Blue hands including a GMT function. Power reserve indicator at noon. Perfectly placed logo. 42mm so it has some presence, but it’s not a beast. Far from it. Head here for a full review. Now back on Orient’s USA site, and I believe that might be the only place to find one. Doesn’t look like Orient does codes anymore if you buy direct from them.

I’m a huge fan of BR’s knit, super comfortable, motion stretch blazers. But these are a step above thanks to their Italian, 80% wool / 20% nylon fabric. And that burgundy shade? Bring on the holidays. Barely lined so while the wool should keep you warm, it’ll breathe and keep you comfortable even if someone unexpectedly cranks the heat, or fires up the oven you happen to be standing next to at the house party. (Because everyone hangs out in the kitchen, right?) Currently up for the 40% off deal they’re running today.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.