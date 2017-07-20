Win it: The Orient Polaris Automatic

NOTE: There are many 30% off codes floating around, so use whichever one you’d like. And know that some 3rd party sites might have the Polaris (if they’re lucky enough to have stock) for less. Also keep in mind that Orient will run 40% off (or more) codes every so often.

Consider this week five days of saying thank you. Without your readership, your emails, and your willingness to spread the word, Dappered wouldn’t exist. The collection of good guys who frequent this corner of the internet is by far the greatest achievement of this website. And to say thank you, we’ve put together five, splurge-worthy giveaways that’ll hopefully express our gratitude. Welcome to Dappered’s Reader Appreciation Week. Good luck, and thanks a million.

This watch, right here, is going to fall squarely into the “perfect” category for many. A couple of extra complications, but nothing garish. A useful power-reserve indicator. Those cobalt blue hands. The well executed, extremely subtle GMT hand. AND… it hacks and hand winds.

Their classic Bambino line has made Orient a ton of money. And for good reason. But if you can scrape together the extra cash, the Polaris is absolutely worth it, and many of us consider it to be the crown flagship of their dress watches.

Case diameter is an easy to wear 42mm, with a dial that has multiple textures to it. The outermost ring, where the indices and GMT ring are located, is smooth. At the center there’s a diamond pattern of texture, and the power reserve indicator at noon has a subtly contrasting wave pattern to it. It’s not a cheap watch by any stretch. No, it is not. But that change from the diamonds to the waves makes it look like a much more expensive piece (something in the four digits) when you give it a look.

Most guys who wear automatic or mechanical watches appreciate having a power reserve indicator. It’s a gas gauge for your watch. Knowing just how much wind is left in the guts helps prevent constant re-setting of the time. And since it hand winds at the crown, instead of just having to move the watch around to get the oscillating automatic weight to move, you can keep that thing up to speed even easier

So why a GMT hand? Well, it looks nice. But, it’s also helpful if you travel a lot. It’s nice to know what time it is at “home” at a glance. If you don’t travel a lot, but have someone or something (say, a sports team you follow) you like in a far off land, you can more easily get an idea as to when to send a text, make a call, or turn the tv on to see the game.

Orient lists the dial color as “white,” but it’s not a stark white. Not quite eggshell either though. Crystal is sapphire and there’s an exhibition case back. Only drawback seems to be that the band is a bit long. On my average sized wrists, the point of the band shot out and into the open after I put it on my wrist. But, with some break in time, it’ll soften up and curve towards your wrist. And if it doesn’t, a band change isn’t the worst thing in the world. All the better if you’ve got thick wrists and need that extra distance.

The exhibition case back is gorgeous. The logo and date window are well balanced at 3 and 9 o’clock. And overall, it’s a watch that can be had for around $350 – $400 with codes and sales, yet it also will get get plenty of stares and honest, bewilderment-fueled questions from the high-end watch wearers too.

Enter here to win the Orient Polaris automatic GMT. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 7/21/17. Thanks to Orient for providing the Polaris for Reader Appreciation Week!