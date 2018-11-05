Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Clearance, Cashmere and Moleskin for Fall, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Looks like they’re still trying to dump (and why, I don’t know, but that’s another discussion for another time) their dark brown color? They’ve switched to a more medium, “coffee” color brown, and lots of dark brown models have been sitting in clearance for a while. Note that these are NOT 2nds quality. These are firsts. And an extra 20% off the clearance price is a nice little treat.

Rooting for Lands’ End now that Sears has, well, sigh. And while a bit limited, their fall/winter line for this year is good. Dependable. Not flashy. But good. Their cashmere is surprisingly nice. And those moleskin 5-pockets are something of a legend around these parts. Note that if you’re going after a coat? Full priced outerwear is 50% off through today with the code WARM and pin 5687.

A couple of intriguing new arrivals have hit GAP’s site just in time for their friends and family sale. That cable knit crew layered under the moleskin blazer above? 100% wool. Nice. Discount jumps to 50% off for cardmembers.

Our intrepid and brave Costco shopper Brandon D. hit his local shop for the weekly run, and it appears that Costco has dropped their in-store price on Citizen Nighthawk watches even FURTHER? I’m not sure if this is just select stores, or, across the entire landscape, but $160 for a Citizen Nighthawk is quite good. They’re $223 on Amazon. Head here for a bit of a mini review. Big thanks to Brandon for the tip. (I just can’t do Costco… the humanity and the flat bed carts and the crowds around the free sample stations make me weird.)

It’s a small selection, but 40% off is as deep as J. Crew cuts on full price stuff, and if you’re in the market for a flannel suit? Lucky you. Sold as separates too. Easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Flannel is from Italy’s Vitale Barberis Canonico mill. Code runs through this Thursday.

A few more, last second picks for Banana Republic’s 50% off, no BR merch exclusions, Friends and Family Sale. Full picks can be found here. Didn’t get a personalized code in your email? Text Family to 89532 and you should get one back from BR. But pretty sure you’re opting into their promotional texts at that point. UPDATE: Dang. Looks like anything from the Japan collection (IE that topcoat) is actually excluded from the F&F sale. Sorry about that.

Also worth a mention…