The Podcast Playlist – October 2018

It's October and that means Halloween. And that means horror, so read on…if you dare!



Lore is one of those podcasts where host Aaron Mahnke tells a true tale of the unknown. Think of true stories you’ve heard, or told, around the campfire and you have a good idea of what the podcast is like. Aaron breaks the stories down in such a manner that, as a listener, you’re always left wanting to know more about the subject he’s talking about. New to Lore? Check out episode #8, “The Castle” where the life and times of H. H. Holmes – often dubbed America’s first serial killer – is explored. Episode #67 “The Red Coats” cranks up the creep factor by talking about disappearances around Glastenbury Mountain, while Episode #80 “Dark Imports” is great for ghost stories in and around Savannah, Georgia.

If the cover art for the podcast isn’t enough to creep you out, then the stories told by Soren Narenia ought to do the trick. Told as standalone episodes, Soren has a way of slowly ratcheting up the horror until you’re at the point of wanting to sleep with the lights on! What makes the stories so scary isn’t gruesome detail or gory sound effects. Instead it is the lack of detail. Soren provides just enough detail to let your mind do all the rest. New to the podcast? Start with “Guest”, followed by “Attic” and then move on “Fields”. And if you’re really keen, turn off any external distractions and all the lights in your house. Freak-outs to soon follow.

The White Vault is a radio drama focused on a group of individuals sent to Outpost Fristed in the Arctic Circle. The group’s mission is to repair some damaged equipment and then return home. However when an arctic storm moves in, stranding the group for an extended period of time, creepiness ensues. The entire first season is available for download and a second season is rumoured to be in the works. Similar in vein to Knifepoint Horror, much of the creepiness is left up to the mind of the listener, although the production values of the show are exceptional.

