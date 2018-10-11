Spier & Mackay’s Autumn Keeps Getting Better, Watch Shopping at Costco, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

If you don’t follow Spier & Mackay on Instagram… you should. They’ve been throwing out teaser photos for a BUNCH of super tempting fall stuff these last few weeks. And it seems like they just don’t let up. Just a few picks above from what’s rolled in recently for those guys. Really impressive. They’re making some serious noise. The good kind of noise. Also, really looking forward to the debut of their Goodyear Welted shoes collection. I think they’re supposed to drop in the next few weeks? Maybe?

This is just a friendly reminder that while $130 for that watch is a mighty fine deal… it’s not all that rare. Amazon has the Mako II for $135 – $143, depending on what color scheme you’re after. AND you don’t have to wait. AND it’s not final sale. So, where you buy is up to you.

Not an amazing deal (but you can make some pretty slick outfits to get the 40% off… head here for that.) But some of their new arrivals are tempting. Looks like those velvet sportcoats are excluded from the buy more save more code for now? Prices shown above are full price because any discounting, with this code, depends obviously on how many eligible items you happen to pick up.

$199 is what Massdrop offers the Nighthawk for IF they have any/have contracted to sell any. Amazon has them for $224. So $199? Not bad for one of the more dependable pilot’s-style watches out there. Not sure how long that price is good for (maybe it’s a permanent price?) or if your local Costco will have any stock. Huge thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

Had this in the Tripod on Monday, but worth another mention because they cut the prices on a few models over last weekend. For example, the Higgins Mill WAS $335, but is now down to $295. Those further reduced models are shown above. Also, if you don’t have an account with Allen Edmonds yet, you can sign up to be part of their “collectors club” and you’ll get an additional 15% off your first purchase. They’re also claiming some new reductions/new additions to their clearance section? But I’m not seeing a ton new over there.

Also worth a mention: