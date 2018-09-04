Tuesday Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free, Goodyear Welted Shoes for $150, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Fall is quickly approaching (I promise) so now’s not a bad time to grab some cooler weather stuff that’s usually excluded. Such as Rapid Movement Denim, Traveler Jeans, Traveler 5-pockets, etc. Only exclusions are 100% cashmere, leather apparel, suede, and third party branded merchandise. So, not bad. Plus, you can use the code BRSHIP for free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Yes, I know that 25% off their shirts isn’t that hot of a deal. But we’re not picking shirts here. Their shoes, outwear, and other goods are absolutely worth a good strong look if you like that modern (but not too modern) British aesthetic. Head here for a review of their inexpensive, “imported”, Goodyear Welted shoes. Looking for shirts? They’ve got a few micro-sites offering 3 shirts for $99.95 right now. Try: ctshirts.com/andres or ctshirts.com/will.

Big thanks to reader Brandon D. for sending in the tip on this one. Lots of specs for the 20% off pre-order price. Swiss automatic movement. 300m water resistance. Sapphire crystal. Of course it’s an homage. But most dive watches are. Looks like these are getting produced in October?

Jeebus. How in the bloody frick can these folks knock 30% off sitewide with no exclusions? I mean, good for them. And good for us. And huge thanks to Ben for sending in the tip!

Also worth a mention…