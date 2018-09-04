Tuesday Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free, Goodyear Welted Shoes for $150, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Banana Republic: 40% off, almost no BR merch exclusions
- Slim Traveler Pant – $59.10 ($98.50)
- Athletic Tapered Traveler Pant – $59.10 ($98.50)
- Rapid Movement Jeans in Slim, Athletic Tapered, or Straight – $70.80 ($118)
- Traveler Jeans – $71.40 ($119) multiple washes/colors
- Supima Cotton Color-Blocked Sweater Polo – $38.70 ($64.50)
- Milano-Stitch Sweater Blazer – $100.80 ($168)
- Italian Melton Wool Blend Bomber Jacket – $178.80 ($298)
- Herne Suede Longwing – $79 ($158) shown at top of post, full review here
Fall is quickly approaching (I promise) so now’s not a bad time to grab some cooler weather stuff that’s usually excluded. Such as Rapid Movement Denim, Traveler Jeans, Traveler 5-pockets, etc. Only exclusions are 100% cashmere, leather apparel, suede, and third party branded merchandise. So, not bad. Plus, you can use the code BRSHIP for free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100 or more.
#2. Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off your order w/ LBRDAY
- Brown Goodyear Welted Toe Cap Boots – $171.75 ($229)
- Brown Suede Wholecut Shoes – $149.25 ($199)
- Brown Goodyear Welted Oxford Brogue Shoe – $149.25 ($199)
- Grey or Navy Overcheck Wool Epsom Coat – $336.75 ($449) also shown at top of post
- Slim Fit Light Grey Modern Wool Blazer – $299.25 ($399)
Yes, I know that 25% off their shirts isn’t that hot of a deal. But we’re not picking shirts here. Their shoes, outwear, and other goods are absolutely worth a good strong look if you like that modern (but not too modern) British aesthetic. Head here for a review of their inexpensive, “imported”, Goodyear Welted shoes. Looking for shirts? They’ve got a few micro-sites offering 3 shirts for $99.95 right now. Try: ctshirts.com/andres or ctshirts.com/will.
#3. Momentum Watches: Aquamatic III S – $556 ($695)
Big thanks to reader Brandon D. for sending in the tip on this one. Lots of specs for the 20% off pre-order price. Swiss automatic movement. 300m water resistance. Sapphire crystal. Of course it’s an homage. But most dive watches are. Looks like these are getting produced in October?
BONUS DomesticDomestic: 30% off sitewide w/ HARDWORK
- Wolverine 1000 Mile in #8 – $255.50 ($365)
- Red Wing Williston – $300.30 ($429)
- Filson Original Brief in Tan, Navy, Black or Otter Green – $227.50 ($325)
Jeebus. How in the bloody frick can these folks knock 30% off sitewide with no exclusions? I mean, good for them. And good for us. And huge thanks to Ben for sending in the tip!
Also worth a mention…
- Massdrop: They’ve got a couple of watches worth a look… this Spinnaker automatic is $99.99, while this Citizen Eco Drive Chrono is down to $149.99. Both final sale of course.
- Spier & Mackay: They’ve started making oxford chinos for $48.