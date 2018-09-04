Dappered

Tuesday Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free, Goodyear Welted Shoes for $150, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Banana Republic: 40% off, almost no BR merch exclusions

Fall is quickly approaching (I promise) so now’s not a bad time to grab some cooler weather stuff that’s usually excluded. Such as Rapid Movement Denim, Traveler Jeans, Traveler 5-pockets, etc. Only exclusions are 100% cashmere, leather apparel, suede, and third party branded merchandise. So, not bad. Plus, you can use the code BRSHIP for free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100 or more.

 

#2. Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off your order w/ LBRDAY

Yes, I know that 25% off their shirts isn’t that hot of a deal. But we’re not picking shirts here. Their shoes, outwear, and other goods are absolutely worth a good strong look if you like that modern (but not too modern) British aesthetic. Head here for a review of their inexpensive, “imported”, Goodyear Welted shoes. Looking for shirts? They’ve got a few micro-sites offering 3 shirts for $99.95 right now. Try: ctshirts.com/andres or ctshirts.com/will.

 

#3. Momentum Watches: Aquamatic III S – $556 ($695)

Big thanks to reader Brandon D. for sending in the tip on this one. Lots of specs for the 20% off pre-order price. Swiss automatic movement. 300m water resistance. Sapphire crystal. Of course it’s an homage. But most dive watches are. Looks like these are getting produced in October?

 

BONUS  DomesticDomestic: 30% off sitewide w/ HARDWORK

Jeebus. How in the bloody frick can these folks knock 30% off sitewide with no exclusions? I mean, good for them. And good for us. And huge thanks to Ben for sending in the tip!

 

Also worth a mention…