Spier & Mackay Sportcoats for Fall, Legendary UK Made Boots, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Oh good grief. Spier & Mackay is coming for your wallet, hard, this fall and winter. They just released their latest batch of sportcoats, and there are a LOT of great looking options in there. Half canvas, nice details, and hard to beat prices. Plus, if it’s your first sportcoat (or suit) purchase, returns are free. Estimated ship date for these pre-orders is late September. Which… is right around the corner.

One heck of a pair of boots for just under $200. And hard to get here in the states at that price (most US retailers that carry them sell them for around $300). The problem? It’s friggin’ Massdrop. So it’s final sale. AUHGGGGGGGGGGGGALGLHGAGH WHY. Also, beware of sizing. Sized in UK sizes. Some say go down a full size, some say go down just half a size. Full review here.

Paging Claude Puel and Tim Sherwood. What? Nevermind. Super lightweight basics that are extremely well reviewed. A couple of UNIQLO’s flagships. Just in time for fall and winter.

That Samurai is as close as you’re gonna get to an Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean without shelling out thousands and thousands of dollars. Hacks and hand winds. 200m of water resistance. Price fluctuates depending on the sale/promo/code that Macy’s is running. Usually goes for around $370 – $400 at other 3rd party retailers. Also, there’s a Blue Turtle, the Cocktail Time, and the recently drooled over Hamilton Blue Dial Automatic Field watch. Still no Seiko Black Turtle yet. Drat.

Not a ton in the Club Monaco sale section right now, but there’s a few cool to cold weather items worth a quick glance. No code needed here. Discount happens at checkout.

Best Made Co. might be known for it’s outrageously expensive, “hipster axes” (basically axes with fancy pants painted handles,) but they make some incredible gear all the same. Expensive from the jump, but they do run sales. And those made in the USA waxed canvas cruiser jackets are a very, very nice price with that now additional 25% off their sale price.

Also worth a mention: