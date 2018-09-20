Spier & Mackay Sportcoats for Fall, Legendary UK Made Boots, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: Fall Sportcoats (Flannel, Donegal, etc.) Pre-Order
- Light Grey Vitale Barberis Canonico Merino Wool Flannel Sportcoat – $328
- Medium Grey Vitale Barberis Canonico Merino Wool Flannel Sportcoat – $328
- Luigi Botto Waffle Texture 99% Merino / 1% Stretch Sportcoat – $328
- Bottoli Donegal Light Grey Wool Sportcoat – $298
- Bottoli Brown Wool Sportcoat – $298
- Bottoli Donegal Navy Wool Sportcoat – $298
Oh good grief. Spier & Mackay is coming for your wallet, hard, this fall and winter. They just released their latest batch of sportcoats, and there are a LOT of great looking options in there. Half canvas, nice details, and hard to beat prices. Plus, if it’s your first sportcoat (or suit) purchase, returns are free. Estimated ship date for these pre-orders is late September. Which… is right around the corner.
Massdrop: UK Made Loake Kempton Chukkas – $199.99 FINAL ($300)
One heck of a pair of boots for just under $200. And hard to get here in the states at that price (most US retailers that carry them sell them for around $300). The problem? It’s friggin’ Massdrop. So it’s final sale. AUHGGGGGGGGGGGGALGLHGAGH WHY. Also, beware of sizing. Sized in UK sizes. Some say go down a full size, some say go down just half a size. Full review here.
UNIQLO: $10 Off Ultra Light Down (exp today, 9/20)
- Ultra Light Down Vest – $39.90 ($49.90)
- Ultra Light Down Jacket – $59.90 ($69.90)
Paging Claude Puel and Tim Sherwood. What? Nevermind. Super lightweight basics that are extremely well reviewed. A couple of UNIQLO’s flagships. Just in time for fall and winter.
Macy’s: 25% off select Watches (30% off Apparel) w/ VIP
- Seiko SRPB51 “Samurai” – $315 (Usually closer to $370 at other retailers)
- Seiko BLUE Turtle – $297 ($396)
- Seiko Automatic Cocktail Time Dress Watch – $255 ($340)
- Hamilton Blue Dial Automatic Field Watch – $474.93 ($745)
That Samurai is as close as you’re gonna get to an Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean without shelling out thousands and thousands of dollars. Hacks and hand winds. 200m of water resistance. Price fluctuates depending on the sale/promo/code that Macy’s is running. Usually goes for around $370 – $400 at other 3rd party retailers. Also, there’s a Blue Turtle, the Cocktail Time, and the recently drooled over Hamilton Blue Dial Automatic Field watch. Still no Seiko Black Turtle yet. Drat.
Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale Styles (no code needed)
- Mac Coat – $174.30 ($329)
- Cotton Sweater Blazer – $111.30 ($198.50)
- Cashmere Blend Caps (multiple colors) – $48.30 ($98.50)
Not a ton in the Club Monaco sale section right now, but there’s a few cool to cold weather items worth a quick glance. No code needed here. Discount happens at checkout.
BONUS: Best Made Co.: 25% off select w/ GEARUP
- Made in the USA Light Waxed Cruiser in Tan or Black – $156.75 ($348)
- The Bonded Canvas Gear Bag – $74.25 ($178)
Best Made Co. might be known for it’s outrageously expensive, “hipster axes” (basically axes with fancy pants painted handles,) but they make some incredible gear all the same. Expensive from the jump, but they do run sales. And those made in the USA waxed canvas cruiser jackets are a very, very nice price with that now additional 25% off their sale price.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Looks like they ended their 25% off suiting event that was applying to their fall ready sportcoats and legacy blazers? Dang. Coulda sworn that thing ran through tomorrow.
- Orient: 40% off + free shipping with code FALL18 (exp 9/23)
- Lands’ End: 40% Off Full-Price Styles. No limit on number of items you can pick up this time.
- Jack Erwin: Their new fall collection is in.
- Ledbury: buy 3 select shirts for $335 (up to $160 in savings) or 5 select shirts for $525 (up to $300 in savings). But the key word is “select.” Not a lot to pick from there.