Steal Alert: J. Crew Fall Ready Sportcoats & Blazers 25% off

It’s billed as a suiting event. But when their suits run $650 a pop, 25% off still doesn’t help that much when you compare them to the competition. Yet their stand alone sportcoats are awfully outstanding, and those non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons are hugely helpful when it comes to easy, cheap tailoring.

So suiting? Mneh. But 25% off their legacy blazers AND their just in, Moon Mills English tweed blazers?

That’s worthy of a steal alert.

Perfect for fall and winter, yet not heavy and stiff like many other tweed sportcoats.

These aren’t the super heavy and stiff tweed blazers you’re probably thinking about. Thanks to being only half lined and lightly constructed (more like a washed chino blazer… less like a rigid yacht club number), they actually breathe and move quite nicely. The fabric is a wool cotton blend from Moon Mills in the UK and has a slight herringbone pattern to it. Again, they’re just half lined, and the sleeve buttons are easy to tailor thanks to being non-functioning. Frustratingly, the discount doesn’t appear to count towards their new classic fit versions, with their wider 3.5″ lapels. That stinks if you’re a broader fella.

Also getting the discount is their excellent Legacy blazers. And broader guys rejoice, the Crosby Fit is getting the 25% off here too. Want something a little less formal? Their new-ish unconstructed wool/cotton blazers are up for this SUITUP code as well. Three colors available there, and you can find a full review of those things over this way.

Left: The Unconstructed Wool/Cotton Ludlow | Right: The All Wool Legacy in Ludlow or Crosby

For those who spend most of their time really dressed down, yet still like the look of classic workwear, the Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer is also up for the 25% off.

UPDATE: Nevermind. The W&B Chore blazers were getting that cut earlier and now they’re not. Thanks to Jeff for the heads up about how the Wallace and Barnes chore blazers have become excluded. Sorry about that.

Code SUITUP runs clear though Friday, 9/21. Fingers crossed they remove the exclusion from those Classic Fit Moon Mills sportcoats at some point between now and then.

That’s all. Carry on.