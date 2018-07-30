Monday Sales Tripod – A Very Rare Saddleback Sale, Todd Snyder Sportcoats Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Saddleback: 10% off $250 w/ 10DEGREES, 15% off $500 w/ 15DEGREES, 20% off $750 w/ 20DEGREES, 25% off $1000+ w/ 25DEGREES
- Flight Bag – $449.65 w/ 15DEGREES ($529)
- Front Pocket Briefcase – $607.20 w/ 20DEGREES ($759 )
- Waxed Canvas Front Pocket Gear Bag – $395.10 w/ 10DEGREES ($439)
- Slim Front Pocket Brief – $449.10 w/ 10DEGREES ($499)
I honestly can’t recall the last time Saddleback did a sitewide sale. Tiered codes here, and the tiers ain’t cheap, but everything comes with a 100 year warranty since it’s Saddleback. Head here for the flight bag review, over here for the slim brief review, and this-a-way for the waxed canvas bag review. Sale ends tomorrow, 7/31/18.
#2. J. Crew: Extra 50% off Sale Items w/ BIGGESTSALE
- Ludlow Fit Italian Worsted Wool Suit Jacket & Pant – $299.99 ($650)
- Seersucker Shirt in Classic Stripe – $29.99 ($75)
- Ludlow Stretch Easy-Care Cotton Dress Shirt in Blue Tattersall – $19.99 ($69.50)
- Italian Leather Card Case in Camo – $17.99 ($45)
- Tipped Cotton Pocket Square – $20.49 ($45)
- Cotton Belt in Double Stripe – $17.49 ($45)
J. Crew’s seasonal clearance rolls on, and they’re back to an extra 50% off their sale section. Feels a little picked over, but you never know when they’ll inject new stock into that sale section. Twenty bucks for that windowpane Ludlow dress shirt seems like a steal.
#3. Todd Snyder: Suits & Sportcoats Sale
- Made in the USA Sutton Fit Linen Jacket & Matching Pant – $548 ($796)
- Made in Canada Italian Cotton Unconstructed Sportcoat – $339 ($498)
- Made in Canada Sutton Fit Cotton Windowpane Jacket & Matching Pant – $398 ($596)
Todd Snyder absolutely deserves to be mentioned with the big three of Spier & Mackay, Suitsupply, and J. Crew (when on sale) when it comes to suits. Todd Snyder might be more expensive, but their slim cuts and terrific construction are absolutely worth a look if you can catch a sale. Which is exactly what’s going on right now. Lots of made in the USA and Canada stuff here. Sadly, it’s not a real extensive sale, and sizes are scattered.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale is still running. Ends Sunday August 5th at the end of the day. Full picks here.
- Massdrop: They’ve got a German Made Bauhaus quartz watch from Junkers up for $190.
- Todd Snyder: Their Timex Marlin mechanical watch is back in stock.