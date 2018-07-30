Dappered

Monday Sales Tripod – A Very Rare Saddleback Sale, Todd Snyder Sportcoats Sale, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Saddleback: 10% off $250 w/ 10DEGREES, 15% off $500 w/ 15DEGREES, 20% off $750 w/ 20DEGREES, 25% off $1000+ w/ 25DEGREES

Saddleback

I honestly can’t recall the last time Saddleback did a sitewide sale. Tiered codes here, and the tiers ain’t cheap, but everything comes with a 100 year warranty since it’s Saddleback. Head here for the flight bag review, over here for the slim brief review, and this-a-way for the waxed canvas bag review. Sale ends tomorrow, 7/31/18.

 

#2. J. Crew: Extra 50% off Sale Items w/ BIGGESTSALE

J. Crew

J. Crew’s seasonal clearance rolls on, and they’re back to an extra 50% off their sale section. Feels a little picked over, but you never know when they’ll inject new stock into that sale section. Twenty bucks for that windowpane Ludlow dress shirt seems like a steal.

 

#3. Todd Snyder: Suits & Sportcoats Sale

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder absolutely deserves to be mentioned with the big three of Spier & Mackay, Suitsupply, and J. Crew (when on sale) when it comes to suits. Todd Snyder might be more expensive, but their slim cuts and terrific construction are absolutely worth a look if you can catch a sale. Which is exactly what’s going on right now. Lots of made in the USA and Canada stuff here. Sadly, it’s not a real extensive sale, and sizes are scattered.

 

