Monday Sales Tripod – A Very Rare Saddleback Sale, Todd Snyder Sportcoats Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

I honestly can’t recall the last time Saddleback did a sitewide sale. Tiered codes here, and the tiers ain’t cheap, but everything comes with a 100 year warranty since it’s Saddleback. Head here for the flight bag review, over here for the slim brief review, and this-a-way for the waxed canvas bag review. Sale ends tomorrow, 7/31/18.

J. Crew’s seasonal clearance rolls on, and they’re back to an extra 50% off their sale section. Feels a little picked over, but you never know when they’ll inject new stock into that sale section. Twenty bucks for that windowpane Ludlow dress shirt seems like a steal.

Todd Snyder absolutely deserves to be mentioned with the big three of Spier & Mackay, Suitsupply, and J. Crew (when on sale) when it comes to suits. Todd Snyder might be more expensive, but their slim cuts and terrific construction are absolutely worth a look if you can catch a sale. Which is exactly what’s going on right now. Lots of made in the USA and Canada stuff here. Sadly, it’s not a real extensive sale, and sizes are scattered.

Also worth a mention on a Monday