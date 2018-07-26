BR Core Temp Chinos Sale, Ledbury Summer Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It was suits last week, and now it’s sportcoats. The summer clearance events keep on keepin’ on. Sizes, of course, are scattered. Even on their newest stuff like that sweet Navy Hopsack sportcoat. Meanwhile, in terms of fit, here’s how their contemporary (read: Athletic) fit fits, and here’s how the slim fit fits. Those are suit reviews, but they’ll give you an idea on the jackets all the same.

Huge thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on the Core Temp chinos being included in this sale. I never would have anticipated that they would be. No threshold this time. So, if you just want one pair? You can get just one pair. Don’t forget to use the code BRCARD for another 10% off if you happen to be a cardholder. Deal expires tonight. Head here for a review of these oddly comfortable, super breathable chinos.

I was wondering if Nordstrom Rack would do something during the big Nordy Anniversary Sale. And here they are, doing a big clear the racks event. Extra 25% off all clearance. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100, and it’s $7.95 for anything under that. Happy hunting.

This definitely seems like Ledbury is clearing out their warmer weather appropriate stock to make way for fall. Lots of lighter colors and summery patterns, but there are casual shirts available that can easily work year round. Not a bad time to stick a toe in the Ledbury waters if you’ve been curious and find something you like. Yes, their stuff is expensive, but it’s also top notch.

Nothing earth shattering here. You fellas know the drill. JCF stuff drops, they knock 40% off the “valued at price” and then… we wait. We wait for a better deal. Plus, the stuff that’s coming in now is starting to lean towards fall. And I don’t know about most of you, but it does NOT feel like fall to me yet.

Hey Dappered Space fans. I know most of us are thinking about shirts, shoes, jackets, etc… when it comes to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but here are some real nice home-goods items up for big sale too. Sure, a lot of Nordstrom home goods lean pretty feminine. But there’s some well-curated-fella apartment/house appropriate stuff in there too. Or, if you’re coupled up with a member of the fairer sex, stuff that should please both of your tastes as well.

Also worth a mention: