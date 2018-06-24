Steal Alert: J. Crew Factory Unstructured Flex Chino Blazer for $65

It is, somehow, a wheelhouse garment that other brands seem to screw up royally. But not J. Crew Factory. Crisp chino fabric, just a bit of stretch, a tail that isn’t chopped, and sleeve cuff buttons that are non-functioning (so tailoring the damn sleeves won’t cost more than the jacket itself).

Size Shown is a 40R on 5’10” / 190.

Also? It’s barely lined. So that helps quite a bit too. Not sure how to wear it? Here’s how to wear it.

Ignore the reviews on the J. Crew Factory site. Almost all of them are for last year’s khaki/greenish colored option that they screwed up the photography on. You’re going for the “evening sky” option, which is shown above.

Unlined except for the sleeves. 2% stretch does provide some noticeable give too.

Full review of this thing can be found here. Huge thanks to Rodney D. for the tip. Code is good through Tuesday, 6/26.

That’s all. Carry on.