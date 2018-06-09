Steal Alert: Banana Republic Suede Waller Wingtip for $57

Big thanks to reader Andrew C. for sending in the tip on this.

Banana Repbulic’s shoes have come a LONG way in the last few years. They used to be… not good. But now, especially their suede options, they can be fantastic for the price. Especially when they go on sale and there’s an additional discount. Or two. Which happens to the be the case here.

Under $60 for the sandy taupe option. Examples on how to wear it can be found here.

Currently marked down to $118.99, and BR is running an extra 40% off sale items promotion. Plus, through tomorrow, they’re running a 20% off deal. And it all stacks. No codes needed. That is, unless you’re a cardmember, and you can knock another 10% off w/ BRCARD.

Final result is under $60 for a mighty fine summertime shoe (we’ll be running a post on hot weather essentials on Monday, and these will feature) which can also pull duty with jeans in early fall. See how to wear it here. Full review here.

That’s all. Carry on.