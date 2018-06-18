Monday Sales Tripod – 40% off Italian Wool Suits, a Rare 30% off at Guideboat, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Usual exclusions apply like BR picks (Core temp pants are out too, which stinks) but it’s across all 3 GAP Inc brands and that means it should be super easy to trip the free shipping balance at $50. Stand by for a full review of those Old Navy “all temp” 5-pockets. Word is they’re surprisingly good.

Sorta a weird one here. You start scrolling and think “okay, lots of basics stuff” and then BANG. 40% off their wheelhouse Ludlow half-canvas suit separates. And the vests are included too, in case you’re 3-piece curious. A quick note though on the Crosby stuff. They continue to stock Crosby jackets but NO actual sizes in their Crosby pants. Note to J. Crew. Some of us don’t skip leg day. C’mon man.

Guideboat & Co. is… I dunno, “glamping” central? It’s a hell of a store for those who have spent plenty of time in the great outdoors, and still like spending time in the great outdoors, but would rather hole up in a comfy cabin instead of a 2 man backpacking tent. Translation: It’s high quality, great looking stuff. But it’s spendy. So the 30% off is hugely appreciated. And no, I have no idea why the black version of the pilot’s bag is more expensive. Beats me on that one.

Also worth a mention on a Monday