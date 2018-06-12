Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale Summer 2018 Picks for Men

I always forget how big this sale is. They push their shirts deal (4 for $199) and their suits deal (two for $1499), and then I always assume that’s it. But that’s not it. A good sized chunk of their site is on sale. Yes, there are some exclusions (Filson! Dammit!) but there’s plenty out there getting some kind of discount. Some better than others. Below you’ll find the better. According to us. So, who knows what you think. Hopefully we agree. At least partially. I like turtles.

That’s still $220. So, not a small spend, but some fellas swear by Brooks Brothers non-iron shirts. Normally $92 a piece. Lots of options to pick from. Also available in their trimmer Milano fit if that’s more your thing. Regent is more athletic, without getting super boxy.

Oxford cloth pants are surprisingly difficult to find, despite them being a pretty darn perfect pant for the summer. Milano is a trim fit. Clark is roomy. Also, speaking of Clark, save the neck for me Clark.

Italian wool body that’s lightweight and has a bit of stretch to it. Mother of pearl buttons. Just half lined. A dark navy blazer that you could actually wear in the heat. Regent fit is somewhere between a standard and slim fit. Pretty close to Spier & Mackay’s “Contemporary” fit, and maybe a little more generous than a J. Crew Crosby. Size shown above is a 40R on 5’10” / 185.

The texture of the pebbled leather plus those blue laces sure do look good together. Meanwhile, these have acquired quite a few, very complimentary reviews. Especially on comfort. And that’s something, being that driving mocs are usually pretty flat/not so squishy or comfortable. Also available in tan and navy.

That works down to $749.50 per. Not Spier & Mackay inexpensive, but not bad considering they’re made here in the states from Italian fabrics. They’re friggin’ workhorses for the 4-5 days a week suit and tie crowd.

A really solid way to begin seriously taking care of your shoes. Valet is made in the USA, and comes complete with a couple of horsehair brushes, daubers, and black and brown shoe cream. Full review of this thing can be found here.

Lightweight construction, just yoke lined, and made from Italian linen. Hefty 40% off discount here.

Another all Italian linen, just yoke lined, softer construction summertime sportcoat. Also getting a deep 40% off.

Doesn’t get much more classic summertime prep than this. Red, white, and navy, with a silver tone buckle. It’s a ribbon belt, so it may slip a bit as the day wears on, but I’ve got one in a different color scheme from a few years back and it seems to slip less than competing, cheaper ribbon belts.

Basics, but well made basics. Italian hopsack wool with just a bit of texture. Just half lined in the back, so it should breathe pretty well thanks to the open weave of the fabric. Four colors to pick from.

Not bad. Basic, but not bad. Dimensions are 16½” x 12½” x 4″. Exterior pocket and more than a couple interior pockets. Maybe not a lifer in terms of quality, but again, not bad. Also available in khaki.

Not a bad option for guys who can’t get into the slimmer, cheaper stuff that J. Crew has been putting on sale as of late. Sure, the derby is long gone, but if you live in the south, there should be plenty of opportunities left to wear these things. Big fan of the grey option.

Lord have mercy look at those things. Sure appears to be a blake stitch instead of a Goodyear welt. Not cheap. Nope, not cheap at all. And it’s not even boot season.

I’m putting this in here simply for the one review left on their website. Because it’s absurd:

3 Stars out of 5 Stars

“Wife gifted me as a christmas present. Like it. Have some issues.”

Wha… That’s IT? You came all the way to the Brooks Brothers site, logged in, and typed up a review only to leave us with a cliff hanger that renders your efforts utterly useless? What ISSUES? With the briefcase? With your wife? With the over commercialization of Christmas? Were YOU gifted or the case? Were you given to your in-laws and have become some sort of indentured servant? Was your marriage really so bad that now you “like it,” with it being the transfer by which you’ve become a personal servant to her parents? And most importantly, what do you need a $400 briefcase for if you’re living as a serf under the subjugation of your Mother and Father in Law?