J. Crew: 30% off One Day Sale (lots of suits & sportcoats included)

Well I’m confused.

J. Crew says 30% off select full price styles, and specifically says sale stuff isn’t included. And there’s a bunch of suits and sportcoats on sale, yet the discount is absolutely working at checkout, as one would expect, because it clearly states on their site that those items are in fact up for the code.

Your guess is as good as mine.

This could change, but for now, it seems like quite the deal. If you’re a cardmember, you should also be able to take an ADDITIONAL 20% off with the code CARDPERKS. Off we go with some picks. Big thanks to Cyle B. for the tip!

No, you don’t need to buy the entire suit to get the savings. Just want a sportcoat? Totally fine. Looking for a pair of slim lightweight pants for summer, but don’t need the jacket? You can do that too. Head here for a full review of these suits.

No really, you can buy just the sportcoats solo. I’m a big fan of their “Deep water” cotton/linen option, which if memory serves, was the original color they released this thing in. The ludlow pants are just too slim for some, but these unconstructed, super lightweight ludlow jackets, while still slim, do seem to fit more body types. Head here for a full how to wear it. Also, pretty sure this is the jacket the model is wearing at the top of the post. I think.

One more stand alone cotton/linen jacket from their “un suit” line. Why? Because it’s a new addition, and a lot of us like to have an off-white if not white jacket on hand come the super hot months. But you’re not gonna get an immense amount of use out of it, so, a realtively affordable one like this (which still has all the hot-weather details going for it like almost no lining) is a huge deal. Here’s one way to wear it.

Lightweight is the key word here. Garment Dyed. Multiple fits and colors to pick from.

One of the best bang for the buck beginner briefs you can buy. Boy howdy. Sturdy waxed canvas and leather accents. Full review here.

The era of short sleeve button ups looking bad is over. I mean, as long as you pick the right one. And I think this would qualify as one of the right ones. Micro print. Stretch woven in for comfort. Good looking button down collar.

A less-fortunate man’s Allen Edmonds Strand. True oxford style. Semi-brogue cap toe and medallion. Pretty darn dressy. Goodyear welted (in China I believe?) and made of Italian leather uppers. Extremely well reviewed.

I have to admit, I really like these things. But you don’t have to take my word for it. Y’know what doesn’t happen very often? J. Crew customers agreeing on something in the reviews. But that’s the case here. Very, very well reviewed. Nylon + Spandex combine to make a flexible, breathable, pair of do-anything shorts. Three inseam lengths to chose from. Four colors per inseam. A bit spendy, but if you run real warm, you might end up really, really liking these things.

Stitched out welt construction. Three versatile colors to choose from. A little slimmer than some bulkier desert boots. Great for now, great for summer.

A classic OCBD that comes in a true slim fit and is made from American grown Supima cotton. Tons of colors to pick from. Yes, they’re made overseas, but the reviews are solid. Are there cheaper OCBD options out there? Absolutely.

Sure appears to be a perfect spring/summer bonus layer to throw in the duffel bag for weekend trips to the lake or mountains. Cotton/Linen blend should help regulate your temperature without being too sweaty like an all cotton sweater would. Linen also lends that crisp texture.

A couple pairs of Goodyear Welted boots. Very much out of season. But perhaps you’re headed to the mountains or something, or, just dreaming of fall already.

Speaking of out of season. I’m surprised these are even on their site right now. Big fan though. These always make the annual best sportcoats of fall post. Softer tweed than what you might be envisioning. Less construction too. Half lined. Shown above is a 40R on 5’10″/ 185. Sleeves would need to be shortened, but that’s easy thanks to the non functioning sleeve cuff buttons.

Code won’t work on it, but it’s on regular sale. (Perhaps they’re putting some stuff on sale to avoid the 30% off code cut?) Anyway, same Ludlow slim cut, without the slim 2.5″ lapels. These are 3.5″ wide. More timeless. Less trendy. Now going for the price as most Suitsupply suits (y’know, the ones not in the $399 blue line). Plus, these have non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons which make for easy tailoring, and the fact that they’re sold as separates helps. A lot.

And now, in worsted wool. And a medium blue that’s more versatile than you think. Looks especially good during this time of year. Code applies here. Not on sale. But 30% off once you apply the code.

Looks like J. Crew might be switching, at least in part, from Italian mills to American mills for their mainline Ludlow suits? A solid charcoal here. Sober, but does have the modern 2.5″ lapels. All wool.

Another one of those item(s) that’s on sale (barely, just 5% off) but somehow still up for the code? Beats me. Off the beaten path but not so far off that you’re sartorially lost. A herringbone + windowpane pattern mixed into a greenish wool fabric from the American Woolen Company.

Thinking this’ll be best for super warm & sunny days, thanks to that very light blue color, and the Wool/cotton/silk/linen/cashmere fabric. They did fully line the jacket though.

Well that’s an odd duck. Yet somehow, dark colored, summery fabric suits can be a real winner if you spend lots of late nights out on the town during the warmer months. Just Ludlow here. No Crosby. Italian cotton oxford cloth.

A new addition to their shoe lineup. Not from their higher end Ludlow line, but I do believe these are still goodyear welted? All their other Kenton shoes are. Look, nothing fancy going on here. It’s the shoe-iest shoe to ever shoe. Like a less fortunate man’s AE Kenilworth. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t hugely versatile.

