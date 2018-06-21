Allen Edmonds Shoebank Tent Sale, BOGO Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Carlyle Oxford – $170

Cornwallis Oxford – $199

Fifth Avenue – $170

Higgins Mill – $199

Liverpool Chelseas – $199

Mackenzie Medallion Toe Wholecut – $199

Maclennan Wholecut – $199

McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $199

Nomad Chukkas – $199

Cordovan Park Avenue Oxfords – $399

St. John’s Double Monk – $199

Good grief this one is a monster. It’s old school too. The e-commerce site for their factory 2nds on AllenEdmonds.com is NOT reflecting this tent sale. You have to go to the old shoebank site, and order over the phone. No links above because sizes and colors are scattered depending on the model, but I tested some common sizes and widths and that’s what I got for some common styles. $170 for Carlyles AND Fifth Avenues is very impressive. But remember, these are 2nds quality. And they’re still gonna nail you with a $25 restocking fee if you send them back.

And I do believe it’s fair to say that the sale section is stacked. At least for now, at post time. Those suede wingtips are back to a dirt cheap price (full review here), and that lightweight Italian merino crew could be perfect to dig out post sundown to wear with shorts.

If you spent the colder months not skipping legs day at the gym, then it might be time to stock up on some new shorts (or, if all of your shorts are old ratty cargos, it’s also time to stock up on new shorts). Lots of styles and inseam lengths to pick from, but 9″ should work for most guys. But hop to it. Code expires today, 6/21. Happy solstice and what not.

Seems like LE has been getting a bit tight-fisted with their codes as of late. Yes, there was a 50% off one item deal running yesterday, but 40% off seems to be not too bad. Full disclosure: I haven’t ever tried their new-ish year-rounder suit separates. But for under $200 (for Australian merino wool), in a bunch of different fits? Might be worth a real shot. Couple of seasonal options as well. And as is standard with LE, you can get the pants hemmed before they ship. Sizes for the jackets and pants can be a bit scattered depending on the fabric, fit, and color that you’re gunning for.

That’s a lot of shoe-care goodness for under $55. Yes, it’s final sale, but it’s not like this thing isn’t gonna “fit.” Great for the guy just getting into style, or, the guy who’s into style but doesn’t have a good place to store his shoe care stuff quite yet. You get the cedar shoe valet/stand, plus: Black carnauba shoe wax, Burgundy carnauba shoe wax, Brown carnauba shoe wax, Neutral carnauba shoe wax, 4 cloth applicators, 2 polish daubers, and 2 small horsehair shine brushes.

Last call guys. The thing about the Semi Annual sale as opposed to other Brooks Brothers sales, is that this one includes their most popular styles. Where as a shirt deal or a suit deal might exclude the basics like white and light blue dress shirts, or navy or gray suits, that’s not the case here. Is the stuff still kinda expensive? Yes. But those suits are made in the USA from Italian Fabric. They’ve got a lot going for them. Good for the crowd who’s in a suit and tie during the work week. Full picks from the sale can be found here.

AGAIN? I mean, thank you J. Crew. But I was convinced that these things weren’t gonna go on sale for the longest of time. Now it seems like they’re usually kicking about around 20% – 30% off. No, you don’t need to buy the entire suit to get the savings. Just want a sportcoat? Totally fine. Looking for a pair of slim lightweight pants for summer, but don’t need the jacket? You can do that too. Head here for a full review of these suits. Note that their new stand-alone unconstructed white cotton-linen sportcoat is also getting this cut.

Also worth a mention: