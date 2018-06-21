Allen Edmonds Shoebank Tent Sale, BOGO Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds Shoebank: Major Tent Sale Reductions
- Carlyle Oxford – $170
- Cornwallis Oxford – $199
- Fifth Avenue – $170
- Higgins Mill – $199
- Liverpool Chelseas – $199
- Mackenzie Medallion Toe Wholecut – $199
- Maclennan Wholecut – $199
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $199
- Nomad Chukkas – $199
- Cordovan Park Avenue Oxfords – $399
- St. John’s Double Monk – $199
Good grief this one is a monster. It’s old school too. The e-commerce site for their factory 2nds on AllenEdmonds.com is NOT reflecting this tent sale. You have to go to the old shoebank site, and order over the phone. No links above because sizes and colors are scattered depending on the model, but I tested some common sizes and widths and that’s what I got for some common styles. $170 for Carlyles AND Fifth Avenues is very impressive. But remember, these are 2nds quality. And they’re still gonna nail you with a $25 restocking fee if you send them back.
Banana Republic: Additional 50% off Sale Items
- Heritage Honeycomb-Stitch Cardigan – $62.99 ($148)
- Cotton Waffle-Knit Shawl Cardigan Sweater – $54.49 ($128)
- Italian Merino Crew-Neck Raglan Sweater – $33.99 ($79.50) multiple colors
- Norman Leather Chukka Boot – $60.48 ($168)
- Hemsley Leather Chelsea Boot – $75.49 ($178)
- Waller Suede Wingtip in Taupe – $50.49 ($158)
And I do believe it’s fair to say that the sale section is stacked. At least for now, at post time. Those suede wingtips are back to a dirt cheap price (full review here), and that lightweight Italian merino crew could be perfect to dig out post sundown to wear with shorts.
J. Crew Factory: Buy one get one free shorts w/ FREESHORTS
- TWO pairs of 9″ Gramercy Oxford Shorts – $39.95 ($19.97 per)
- TWO pairs of 9″ Gramercy Cotton-Linen Shorts – $39.95 ($19.97 per)
- TWO pairs of 9″ Gramercy Flex Chino Shorts – $34.50 ($17.25 per)
- TWO pairs of 9″ Gramercy Lightweight Cotton Shorts – $34.50 ($17.25 per)
If you spent the colder months not skipping legs day at the gym, then it might be time to stock up on some new shorts (or, if all of your shorts are old ratty cargos, it’s also time to stock up on new shorts). Lots of styles and inseam lengths to pick from, but 9″ should work for most guys. But hop to it. Code expires today, 6/21. Happy solstice and what not.
Lands’ End: 40% off full-price suits w/ SUIT & 1489
- Tailored Fit Year’rounder Suit Jacket & Pant – $191.37 ($318.95)
- Traditional Fit Year’rounder Suit Jacket & Pant – $191.37 ($318.95)
- Tailored Fit Wool Gabardine Sport Coat & Pant – $203.37 ($338.95)
- Tailored Fit Baird McNutt Linen Suit Jacket & Pant – $173.37 ($288.95)
- Tailored Fit Pincord Sport Coat & Pant – $131.37 ($218.95)
Seems like LE has been getting a bit tight-fisted with their codes as of late. Yes, there was a 50% off one item deal running yesterday, but 40% off seems to be not too bad. Full disclosure: I haven’t ever tried their new-ish year-rounder suit separates. But for under $200 (for Australian merino wool), in a bunch of different fits? Might be worth a real shot. Couple of seasonal options as well. And as is standard with LE, you can get the pants hemmed before they ship. Sizes for the jackets and pants can be a bit scattered depending on the fabric, fit, and color that you’re gunning for.
Massdrop: Woodlore Cedar Shoe Valet Starter Kit II – $54.99 FINAL ($79.95)
That’s a lot of shoe-care goodness for under $55. Yes, it’s final sale, but it’s not like this thing isn’t gonna “fit.” Great for the guy just getting into style, or, the guy who’s into style but doesn’t have a good place to store his shoe care stuff quite yet. You get the cedar shoe valet/stand, plus: Black carnauba shoe wax, Burgundy carnauba shoe wax, Brown carnauba shoe wax, Neutral carnauba shoe wax, 4 cloth applicators, 2 polish daubers, and 2 small horsehair shine brushes.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: Semi Annual Sale Expires SUNDAY
- 40% off 4 or more Dress Shirts
- 40% off 4 or more Sport Shirts
- Made in the USA 1818 Suits, two for $1499 ($749.50 per, reg. $998 – $1298 per)
- 25% off Blazers, including the awesome all wool BrooksCool Option – $373.50
- 25% – 40% off Sportcoats
- 25% off (most) Shoes
Last call guys. The thing about the Semi Annual sale as opposed to other Brooks Brothers sales, is that this one includes their most popular styles. Where as a shirt deal or a suit deal might exclude the basics like white and light blue dress shirts, or navy or gray suits, that’s not the case here. Is the stuff still kinda expensive? Yes. But those suits are made in the USA from Italian Fabric. They’ve got a lot going for them. Good for the crowd who’s in a suit and tie during the work week. Full picks from the sale can be found here.
BONUS II J. Crew: 30% off Select w/ SHOPSUMMER
- Unconstructed White Cotton-Linen Sportcoat – $117.60 ($188)
- Un-Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $175.60 ($266)
AGAIN? I mean, thank you J. Crew. But I was convinced that these things weren’t gonna go on sale for the longest of time. Now it seems like they’re usually kicking about around 20% – 30% off. No, you don’t need to buy the entire suit to get the savings. Just want a sportcoat? Totally fine. Looking for a pair of slim lightweight pants for summer, but don’t need the jacket? You can do that too. Head here for a full review of these suits. Note that their new stand-alone unconstructed white cotton-linen sportcoat is also getting this cut.
Also worth a mention:
- Gustin: Their USA Made horween briefcases are back in burgundy #8 and nut brown dublin for $249.
- Ledbury: They’ve launched their summer sale. Lots of seasonal stuff in there.
- Zara: Their summer sale has also launched.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale styles. No code needed.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 15% off sale w/ LIFESABEACH (exp 6/21)
- FormFunctionForm: 20% off w/ FFFingSummer (stacks with quantity discounts on watchbands, add-a-bands, and key fob clip products.)