Monday Sales Tripod – Meermin’s New Returns Policy, BR Basics for Summer, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Meermin: No more overseas returns
This is no small deal. Yes, you’re still on the hook for outbound shipping ($35 DHL) as well as returns, but at least you don’t have to ship them clear back to Spain anymore. Meermin is the Spanish company that makes Goodyear welted shoes for under $200. Pretty sure they’re still mostly made in China, but the leathers they use are pretty good, and the styles are more modern than Allen Edmonds. Are they still a risk? Absolutely. But if you find a last that fits your feet great, you could end up saving a ton of money in the long run.
#2. Banana Republic: 40% off (exclusions apply)
- Luxe Touch Johnny Collar Polo – $29.70 ($49.50)
- SLIM Luxe Touch Diamond Print Polo – $29.70 ($49.50)
- SLIM Luxe Touch Solid Polo – $26.70 ($44.50)
- SLIM Luxe Touch Piped Pocket Polo – $29.70 ($49.50)
- Colorblock Card Case – $23.70 ($39.50)
- Moisture-Wicking Waffle-Knit Henley – $32.70 ($54.50) at top of post
- Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant – $58.80 ($98)
- Jennings Italian Leather Blucher – $94.80 ($158)
- Waller Suede Wingtip – $94.80 ($158) how to wear it here
No code needed, and BR Picks are out (as are the other usual exclusions like 100% cashmere, 3rd party, and leather apparel), but at least there aren’t any tiers like the $200+ threshold from last week. WARNING: Luxe Touch polos are above, and some (many?) have experienced bad shrinkage with these things. I haven’t myself, but if you’ve got a tendency to wreck stuff in the wash? You might want to steer clear. More polo suggestions can be found over here.
#3. J. Crew: The Nike Killshot 2 is back (for $90)
J. Crew’s enormously popular collaboration with Nike is back in stock. For now. Who knows how long these things will last this go-round. Full review can be found here. Want some alternatives? Head here for that list.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Allen Edmonds: Buy 2 regular priced shoes get 20% off or buy 3 regular priced shoes get 30% off.
- Gustin: Their made in the USA waxed duffels are back for $129.
- Todd Snyder: 30% off $100+ with a single use code found in snail-mail catalogs. Exclusions apply of course. Thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!
- Bonobos: Code BLUEMOON is still working for 20% off sitewide.
- J. Crew: 25% off select full priced styles. Lots of exclusions though.