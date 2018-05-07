Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Sales Tripod – Meermin’s New Returns Policy, BR Basics for Summer, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Here's why.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Meermin: No more overseas returns

Meermin return policy change

This is no small deal. Yes, you’re still on the hook for outbound shipping ($35 DHL) as well as returns, but at least you don’t have to ship them clear back to Spain anymore. Meermin is the Spanish company that makes Goodyear welted shoes for under $200. Pretty sure they’re still mostly made in China, but the leathers they use are pretty good, and the styles are more modern than Allen Edmonds. Are they still a risk? Absolutely. But if you find a last that fits your feet great, you could end up saving a ton of money in the long run.

 

#2. Banana Republic: 40% off (exclusions apply) 

Banana Republic

No code needed, and BR Picks are out (as are the other usual exclusions like 100% cashmere, 3rd party, and leather apparel), but at least there aren’t any tiers like the $200+ threshold from last week. WARNING: Luxe Touch polos are above, and some (many?) have experienced bad shrinkage with these things. I haven’t myself, but if you’ve got a tendency to wreck stuff in the wash? You might want to steer clear. More polo suggestions can be found over here.

 

#3. J. Crew: The Nike Killshot 2 is back (for $90)

Nike Killshot

J. Crew’s enormously popular collaboration with Nike is back in stock. For now. Who knows how long these things will last this go-round. Full review can be found here. Want some alternatives? Head here for that list.

 

Also worth a mention on a Monday

  • Allen Edmonds: Buy 2 regular priced shoes get 20% off or buy 3 regular priced shoes get 30% off.
  • Gustin: Their made in the USA waxed duffels are back for $129.
  • Todd Snyder: 30% off $100+ with a single use code found in snail-mail catalogs. Exclusions apply of course. Thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!
  • Bonobos: Code BLUEMOON is still working for 20% off sitewide.
  • J. Crew: 25% off select full priced styles. Lots of exclusions though.