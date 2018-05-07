Monday Sales Tripod – Meermin’s New Returns Policy, BR Basics for Summer, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This is no small deal. Yes, you’re still on the hook for outbound shipping ($35 DHL) as well as returns, but at least you don’t have to ship them clear back to Spain anymore. Meermin is the Spanish company that makes Goodyear welted shoes for under $200. Pretty sure they’re still mostly made in China, but the leathers they use are pretty good, and the styles are more modern than Allen Edmonds. Are they still a risk? Absolutely. But if you find a last that fits your feet great, you could end up saving a ton of money in the long run.

No code needed, and BR Picks are out (as are the other usual exclusions like 100% cashmere, 3rd party, and leather apparel), but at least there aren’t any tiers like the $200+ threshold from last week. WARNING: Luxe Touch polos are above, and some (many?) have experienced bad shrinkage with these things. I haven’t myself, but if you’ve got a tendency to wreck stuff in the wash? You might want to steer clear. More polo suggestions can be found over here.

J. Crew’s enormously popular collaboration with Nike is back in stock. For now. Who knows how long these things will last this go-round. Full review can be found here. Want some alternatives? Head here for that list.

Also worth a mention on a Monday