Style Scenario: Spring? What Spring?

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Go home Old Man Winter. You’re drunk. We’ve already started invoking spring in many a style scenario. So if you’re lucky enough to live in a part of the Northern Hemisphere that HASN’T been smashed up side the head with a cold, windy blast? Lucky you. This is for those who are stuck slogging it out through one last round with sleet and ice.

The Sportcoat/Sweater: Banana Republic Supima Cotton Sweater Blazer – $148. Perfect for an unusually cool day in April. All Supima cotton, cut into the shape of a blazer. Don’t knock em’ till you’ve tried them. Usually excluded from sales but it will get a discount every so often. Should also do great in the summer on cooler nights after the sun goes down. Something to throw over a polo with chinos.

The Umbrella: Totes Wooden Stick Umbrella – $20. Bigger then one of those tiny micro-umbrellas, but not some huge golf umbrella either. Big enough for two people to huddle under. Looks great, costs… not much.

The Coat: GAP Casual Mac Jacket in “Bracken Olive” Twill – $76.80 when 40% off ($128). All cotton here, so won’t be as water resistant as a cotton/nylon blend, but as long as you aren’t caught sans umbrella in a downpour, you should be just fine. Casual, but the cut and style is classic so you’ll look anything but dumpy.

The Scarf: Abraham Moon for J.Crew Wool Scarf in Purple Plaid – $39.99 ($59.50). Made in the UK and on sale because we were supposed to be out of scarf season by now. Should drop further with codes.

The Socks: Wigwam Men’s Merino Wool Comfort Hiker Midweight Crew – $35.98 / 3 pack. Maybe not the most stylish, but comfortable and durable as hell. Which is what you want on a total crap day for weather.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Black Dial SNZF17 – $144. A basic, dependable diver. 100m instead of 200m water resistance, so, don’t try to smash it around in the surf at the beach (water resistance is measured when the watch is stationary, so, accelerating the thing into a wave could muck up the insides). Y’know, once the sun comes back out. Fulfilled by Amazon at post time.

The Gloves: Hestra ‘Jake’ Leather Gloves – $83.98 ($140). Anything but discount store cheap-y gloves. Hestra knows what they’re doing when it comes to keeping your hands covered. Ships and returns for free by Nordstrom.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. It’ll stop getting recommended when it stops being the perfect casual to smart casual option. Will go on sale from time to time.

The Shirt: J. Crew Factory Slim Washed Shirt in Stone Blue/White Gingham – $24.50. Lots of blues here, but this greyish-blue shade is a nice way to break it up. Plus, it should go great with all of your warm/hot weather stuff.

The Boots: Aston Grey Wingtip Boot – $99.98 ($119). DSW’s reliable, in-house brand offers up their own wingtip boot. On clearance because it’s no longer boot season. Or so we thought.

The Jeans: Old Navy SLIM FIT Flex Max Jeans in Medium Wash – $44.99. Super comfortable, and while there’s a slight bit of fading to the fabric, it actually works here to add a bit of contrast up against the navy sweater blazer. On sale often.