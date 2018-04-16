Monday Sales Tripod – Ledbury Tiered Sale, Target’s new Collaboration, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Bros: $100 off $300, $200 off $500 w/ SP18BC
- Regent Fit Linen Sport Coat ($448) + Regent Fit Linen Trousers ($168) = $416 ($616)
- Regent Fit BrooksCool Blazer ($498) + Striped Socks ($8.70) = $306.70 ($506.70)
- Made in the USA (Alden?) Suede Boots – $368 ($568)
- Filson Original Brief in Black, Tan, or Navy – $225 ($335)
Heavy thresholds to trip, but the savings are legitimate. Why the socks with the Regent Fit BrooksCool purchase? Because it trips the $500 balance, and therefor, you almost double your savings. And you get socks. More on that BrooksCool blazer can be found over here.
J. Crew Factory: 50% off + Extra 20% off w/ SUNSHINE
- SLIM flex washed shirt – $21.60 (multiple colors/patterns)
- Cotton/nylon/merino henley hoodie – $35.20
- Short-sleeve slub cotton henley – $13.60
- LIGHTWEIGHT chinos in slim or straight fit – $23.60
- Oxford cloth pants in slim or straight fit – $25.60
Exclusions apply here, and there are more exclusions than what you’d expect. Not just suiting, but blazers as well. Bummer. But, there’s still plenty of warm weather basics getting a hefty discount. Extra 20% off SUNSHINE code expires today, 4/16/17.
#3. Ledbury: 20% off $150, 25% off $250, 30% off $350
- White Fine Twill Mid Spread Dress Shirt ($145) + Blue Fine Twill Mid Spread Dress Shirt ($145) = $217.50 Total ($290)
- Made in Italy Navy Wellington Sportcoat in Slim or Classic Fit – $346.50 ($495) shown at top of post
No code needed here, and it works on everything but belts, cufflinks, and studs. Not a bad time to stick a toe in the Ledbury waters if you’ve been curious. Yes, their stuff is expensive, but it’s also top notch. And their fine twill shirts are built to last, have incredible collars, and that slightly lowered second button is a game changer if you usually wear dress shirts without a tie.
BONUS Target: New Hunter x Target collaboration is live
- Hunter for Target Long Sleeve Rugby in Red or Black/White – $26
- Hunter for Target Men’s Waterproof Rain Boots – $40
- Hunter for Target Men’s Waterproof Ankle Rain Boots – $35
- Hunter for Target Adult Unisex Packable Rain Coat – $40
- Hunter for Target Bubble Umbrella – $20
- Hunter for Target Duffel Bag – $40
- Hunter for Target Square Cooler – $50
Hunter is known for their galoshes (or, “wellingtons” as smarter, more stylish people than I would prefer to say). Why have they done a collaboration with Target? Beats me. I don’t quite get it. But some of you guys seem to be stoked about it. So here it be.
BONUS II Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $249 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords – $249 ($425)
- Factory 2nds Cornwallis Oxford – $175 ($249)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $275 ($425)
- Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxford – $275 ($425)
STILL HAPPENING. Lots of wheelhouse models in the mid $200s. Which considering the recent price hike? That’s a hell of a deal. Full picks from both the 1st quality and 2nds quality options can be found here.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Bespoke Post: Up to 65% off their shop during their spring cleaning sale.
- DSW: 20% off everything w/ SPRINGMOOD