Monday Sales Tripod – Ledbury Tiered Sale, Target’s new Collaboration, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Heavy thresholds to trip, but the savings are legitimate. Why the socks with the Regent Fit BrooksCool purchase? Because it trips the $500 balance, and therefor, you almost double your savings. And you get socks. More on that BrooksCool blazer can be found over here.

Exclusions apply here, and there are more exclusions than what you’d expect. Not just suiting, but blazers as well. Bummer. But, there’s still plenty of warm weather basics getting a hefty discount. Extra 20% off SUNSHINE code expires today, 4/16/17.

No code needed here, and it works on everything but belts, cufflinks, and studs. Not a bad time to stick a toe in the Ledbury waters if you’ve been curious. Yes, their stuff is expensive, but it’s also top notch. And their fine twill shirts are built to last, have incredible collars, and that slightly lowered second button is a game changer if you usually wear dress shirts without a tie.

Hunter is known for their galoshes (or, “wellingtons” as smarter, more stylish people than I would prefer to say). Why have they done a collaboration with Target? Beats me. I don’t quite get it. But some of you guys seem to be stoked about it. So here it be.

STILL HAPPENING. Lots of wheelhouse models in the mid $200s. Which considering the recent price hike? That’s a hell of a deal. Full picks from both the 1st quality and 2nds quality options can be found here.

Also worth a mention on a Monday