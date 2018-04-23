Monday Sales Tripod – DSW Tiers, Perfect Spring Wool Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. DSW: $10 off $49, $20 off $99, $60 off $199 w/ SUNSHINE
- Aston Grey Lonwings – $79.99 ($99.99) shown at top of post
- Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukkas – $69.99 ($79.99)
- Cole Haan Leather Weekender – $139.99 ($199.99)
- Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers – $79.99 ($89.99)
- Aston Grey Leather Chukkas – $79.99 ($99.99)
Between the Allen Edmonds Anniversary sale and the Brooks Brothers tiers, we’ve been banging the drum for expensive shoes quite a bit lately. But there absolutely is a time (in life) and a place for less expensive footware. So, featuring DSW today. Everything ships and returns for free too. Full review of those surprisingly good Aston Grey Chukkas can be found here.
#2. J. Crew: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ SHOPNOW
- Ludlow Fit “Geyser Gray” Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $318.50 ($650)
- Chore Blazer in Italian Cotton – $90.99 ($188)
- Textured Slub Cotton Full-Zip Jacket – $41.99 ($118)
- 10.5″ Striped Oxford Short – $33.95 ($69.50)
- Braided Web Belt – $13.96 ($45)
- 10.5″ Oxford Short – $33.95 ($69.50)
That shade of light grey is gonna look dynamite now that the weather is finally starting to warm up. Should do great at warm weather weddings as long as it’s not blistering hot (the jacket is lined, but at least it’s lined in Bemberg). Sale section isn’t overflowing, but it’s not Old Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard bare either.
#3. Bonobos: 20% off Sitewide w/ BLUEMOON
The Pick: Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoats – $320 ($400) multiple colors
The heat is coming. And if you like to wear sportcoats or blazers year round, then you know the value of a super lightweight, extremely breathable sportcoat in the heat. I know we mention these things a lot. And they’ll actually get mentioned a little later on today, again, but they really are unique. Totally unlined back. Airy Italian wool hopsack. Super easy to dress up or down, and, they come in a ton of colors and patterns. Note that patterns might run you a bit more cash. Solids seem to be $400 list, some patterns $450. Use the code BLUEMOON for 20% off.
BONUS Old Navy: 40% off + Free Ship at $25 w/ STYLE
- Old Navy Built-In Flex Blazer – $41.99 + Slim or Straight Pant – $27
- Old Navy Nylon-Blend Military Jacket – $30 ($59.99) full review here
- Built-In Flex Chore Jacket for Men – $21 ($49.99)
- Slim Built-In Flex Dry Quick Ultimate Khakis – $24 ($44.99)
Lots of exclusions here: Today Only Deals, 2 Days Only Deals, Hot Deals, Hi, I’m New, Best Sellers, and Licensed Product merchandise. Got all that? But the cutting in half of the free shipping threshold, from $50 to $25, is a nice little bonus. And those “Dry Quick” Ultimate Khakis look super intriguing. Mainly cotton but has 32% nylon in there as well as 3% spandex for stretch.
BONUS II Allen Edmonds LAST CHANCE Anniversary Sale
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $249 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords – $249 ($425)
- Factory 2nds Cornwallis Oxford – $175 ($249)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $275 ($425)
- Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxford – $275 ($425)
Ends today people. Full picks from both the 1st quality and 2nds quality options can be found here.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Brooks Brothers: Today’s the last day for $100 off $300 or $20o off $500 w/ SP18BC
- J. Crew Factory: 40% – 60% off everything + Extra 20% off $100+ w/ EXTRA20 (suits and sportcoats are excluded though).
- Banana Republic / GAP: 40% off (Exclusions apply, BR Picks are out) and free shipping at just $25 w/ STYLE
- Woot: They’ve got some polarized Ray-Bans on sale for $76.99 today. Big thanks to Mike S. for the tip!