Monday Sales Tripod – DSW Tiers, Perfect Spring Wool Suits, & More

Between the Allen Edmonds Anniversary sale and the Brooks Brothers tiers, we’ve been banging the drum for expensive shoes quite a bit lately. But there absolutely is a time (in life) and a place for less expensive footware. So, featuring DSW today. Everything ships and returns for free too. Full review of those surprisingly good Aston Grey Chukkas can be found here.

That shade of light grey is gonna look dynamite now that the weather is finally starting to warm up. Should do great at warm weather weddings as long as it’s not blistering hot (the jacket is lined, but at least it’s lined in Bemberg). Sale section isn’t overflowing, but it’s not Old Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard bare either.

The Pick: Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoats – $320 ($400) multiple colors

The heat is coming. And if you like to wear sportcoats or blazers year round, then you know the value of a super lightweight, extremely breathable sportcoat in the heat. I know we mention these things a lot. And they’ll actually get mentioned a little later on today, again, but they really are unique. Totally unlined back. Airy Italian wool hopsack. Super easy to dress up or down, and, they come in a ton of colors and patterns. Note that patterns might run you a bit more cash. Solids seem to be $400 list, some patterns $450. Use the code BLUEMOON for 20% off.

Lots of exclusions here: Today Only Deals, 2 Days Only Deals, Hot Deals, Hi, I’m New, Best Sellers, and Licensed Product merchandise. Got all that? But the cutting in half of the free shipping threshold, from $50 to $25, is a nice little bonus. And those “Dry Quick” Ultimate Khakis look super intriguing. Mainly cotton but has 32% nylon in there as well as 3% spandex for stretch.

Ends today people. Full picks from both the 1st quality and 2nds quality options can be found here.

