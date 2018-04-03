In Review: The $35 Old Navy Cotton-Nylon Military Jacket

Note: Old Navy is running a 30% off sale through tomorrow (4/4) and no code is needed for the price above.

The M-65 Field Jacket has been toyed with and redesigned countless times by retailers over the last half century. And a lot can go wrong. But somehow, Old Navy has gotten a lot of things right here. All for ultra cheap too.

Unlined. I wouldn’t call it warm. It’s a spring/early fall jacket.

Bomber jackets are quite popular right now, and this jacket is cut a bit shorter than other field jackets to ride that trend. Hitting around mid-thigh and lacking the elastic traditional bombers have, this one falls and drapes straight. Could it be a little trimmer/more contoured through the sides? Yes. But unlike those elastic hemmed bombers, at least this one doesn’t make your torso look like a half inflated bounce house.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/195

Fabric is 69% cotton and 31% nylon. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again… a mainly cotton blend with a bit of nylon mixed in is pretty close to ideal for inexpensive spring and fall jackets. There’s just enough nylon to keep rain from totally soaking in, yet the fabric stays more or less matte. No hefty-hefty-cinch-sack shine here.

Good buttons, decent zipper. Much better than what you’d expect for $35.

The details of the coat are well executed. The buttons are nice and thick, you have the option of either zipping up or buttoning the front. They ditched the usual stowed hood in the collar (which for most of us rarely gets used and adds unnecessary bulk) for a plain, standing collar. No floppy bomber style collar here either. Another detail they left off? Epaulets. That’ll please many.

Jeans by BR. Gloves by Hestra, and they’ve long since sold out at Hautelook.

There’s even a pen slot in the left chest pocket, and an interior pocket for your phone on the lower left side. Most importantly, they stuck hand warmer pockets behind the lower besom pockets. Perfect for keys, or another device, or a bag of magic beans, or… well, your hands. Especially if you don’t know what to do with them.

Darker in person compared to above (in direct sun). A true navy blue.

Yes, it’s just a military-style field jacket. And a pretty plain one at that. But between the fabric and what it has and what it doesn’t fuss with, it’s a hell of a deal for thirty five bucks. It even ships free since before the discount it checks in at fifty bucks, which happens to be the threshold for free shipping at GAP inc’s brands.

The 30% off sale at Old Navy (no code needed) expires tomorrow, 4/4/18.