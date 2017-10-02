Monday Sales Tripod – Seiko Dive Watch Savings, USA Made Fall Ready Boots, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Two wheelhouse products for around these parts. The boots are gorgeous, come in a variety of leathers, and you can go plain toe or cap toe, but… final sale shoes is tough my fellas. The watch? The watch on the other hand, while still final sale, is a hit. I know, can’t return it, but it really is something. Big fan of the not quite circular “turtle” case shape. Terrific weight and feel to it. Hacks and hand winds. 200m water resistance. More info over here.

Lots of exclusions (BR Picks are out) but it seems like there are plenty of new arrivals that ARE getting the cut? “Kevin Love’s Picks” are not the same as BR picks. So, know that. Also, hoodies don’t get a ton of play on this website. But one that’s made out of 100% boiled Italian merino? That’s getting a mention for sure. Note that the extra 10% off at Banana Republic for cardmembers w/ BRCARD should still be in effect as well.

Hestra gloves ain’t cheap, and for good reason. They’ve been making gloves for a lonnnnnnnnng time. But thankfully, the Nordstrom owned Hautelook got their hands (ha, get it?) on a bunch of Hestras just in time for glove season. Size and color selection varies depending on what style you’re going for, but those knit back gloves seem like a mighty fine alternative to these spendy suckers.

They call them their “chesterfield” topcoat, and they’re pretty popular among the budget conscious who don’t live in super cold climates. Why the warm-weather preference for these things? Because they’re just not that warm. So, if you’re Dave from Bemidji, it ain’t gonna cut it in December.

Not a bad looking briefcase for forty five bucks. They’re entry level for sure, but they’re well done entry level. Leather handles, sturdy cotton twill body, and a removable shoulder strap. Review of the previous briefcase Bespoke Post did can be found over here.

Also worth a mention on a Monday