Monday Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free, Bauhaus Automatic Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. JCF: 50% off + Extra 20% off & Free Ship w/ GOODIES
- Sunwashed Garment Dyed Polos – $16.80
- Cotton/Nylon/Merino Striped Henley Hoodie – $35.20
- Lightweight Cotton Shirt-Jacket – $35.20
- Oxford Cloth Pants in Straight or Slim – $25.60
- Lightweight Chinos in Slim, Straight, or Athletic Fit – $23.60
There are a few exclusions for that extra 20% off, and it’s what you’d expect. (Suiting, swim, and the “hidden deals” styles that are already more than half off. Looks like sportcoats are out too?) Regardless, those prices on basics like their oxford cloth pants and sunwashed garment dyed polos are pretty incredible. Especially with the free shipping thrown in.
#2. Massdrop: Junghans Max Bill Auto. Watch – $699 FINAL
That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though, being that it’s Massdrop.
#3. Banana Republic: 40% off No BR Merch Exclusions
- Slim Traveler Pant – $59.10 ($98.50)
- Rapid Movement Denim – $70.80 ($118)
- Waller Brogue Oxford – $94.80 ($158)
- Heritage Slim Khaki Linen Suit Jacket & Pant – $304.80 ($508)
- Nicklas Sneakers – $76.80 ($128)
- Heritage Honeycomb-Stitch Cardigan – $88.80 ($148)
Say it with me… no Banana Republic Merchandise Exclusions. Extended one more day since this was what they were running yesterday on Easter. Don’t forget an extra 10% off for cardmembers with BRCARD.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: 25% off + Select Other Specials
- Regent Fit Wool BrooksCool Blazer – $373.50 ($498)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Wool Sportcoat- $373.50 ($498) multiple colors
- Made in the USA Suede Boots – $426 ($568)
- Made in Italy Suede Chelsea Boots – $373.50 ($498)
- Cotton Blend Mac – $373.50 ($498)
Last call for 3 shirts for $169, 1818 suits 2 for $1499, and then 25% off most of the rest of what they carry. If you’ve been sitting tight, waiting for a discount on their outstanding “BrooksCool” wool blazer, then now’s not a bad time to give it a shot. More info on that thing can be found over here.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Charles Tyrwhitt:4 Shirts from $140, Suits from $349, & Free Shipping at $75+ w/ SALE75
- GAP: Extra 20% off everything + Free Shipping w/ SPRING
- Nordstrom: They have a bunch of J. Crew stuff at 40% off, much of which is often excluded from codes.
- J. Crew: Last day for 40% off select full priced items (including a bunch of their shoes) with the code SPRINGTOIT. They’re also offering free shipping no minimum today.