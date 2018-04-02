Monday Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free, Bauhaus Automatic Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

There are a few exclusions for that extra 20% off, and it’s what you’d expect. (Suiting, swim, and the “hidden deals” styles that are already more than half off. Looks like sportcoats are out too?) Regardless, those prices on basics like their oxford cloth pants and sunwashed garment dyed polos are pretty incredible. Especially with the free shipping thrown in.

That’s a lot of cash to drop on a wrist watch. But? Seems like some of you fellas are down with that (as far as threads and the social media channels indicate). Made in Germany. Automatic movement that hacks and hand winds. Timeless Bauhaus looks. 38 mm in diameter and 40mm from lug to lug. Convex hard plexiglass crystal with SICRALAN coating. Final sale though, being that it’s Massdrop.

Say it with me… no Banana Republic Merchandise Exclusions. Extended one more day since this was what they were running yesterday on Easter. Don’t forget an extra 10% off for cardmembers with BRCARD.

Last call for 3 shirts for $169, 1818 suits 2 for $1499, and then 25% off most of the rest of what they carry. If you’ve been sitting tight, waiting for a discount on their outstanding “BrooksCool” wool blazer, then now’s not a bad time to give it a shot. More info on that thing can be found over here.

Also worth a mention on a Monday