Steal Alert: 40% off J. Crew Ludlow Shoes & Kenton Boots

Well that’s surprising. J. Crew has ended their tiered code where you had to buy 4 items to get 40% off, and is instead now doing a flat 40% off much of their full-priced merchandise. Yes there are a lot of exclusions, but at post time, it appears that their line of Goodyear Welted Shoes is also getting this cut.

Was $158 (the desert boots) – $298. Now $94.80 – $178.80

Pretty sure all of J. Crew’s shoes (even the higher end Ludlow line) are made in China. But for the materials used, plus that hearty Goodyear welt, it’s gonna be tough to replicate for $180ish. The Kenton boot line isn’t quite as nice, but they’re still Goodyear welted, and not bad for under $150 with the discount. The cheapest of the bunch is their oiled leather desert boots. Those drop to under $50, and while not goodyear welted of course, they do (I think) have a stitch down construction.

Sizes are scattered depending on the style and color you’re shooting for. Aldens are out of course. Those are made in the USA and spendy. Code is working on almost all of their Ludlow and Kenton lines. Also, free shipping no minimum through today, 3/27/18. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip.

That’s it. Carry on.