J. Crew: 30% off + Free Shipping No Minimum

No minimum spend. No tiers to get that 30% off. Looks like it’s working on a bunch of full price AND sale too. Plus free shipping no minimum? Not bad. Not bad at all. Plus, J. Crew just dropped a bunch of new spring arrivals. As always, picks are limited to items that have at least a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. But stuff can go fast. NOTE: Looks like J. Crew has really ramped up the inclusion of “J. Crew Mercantile” goods on their mainline site. J. Crew Mercantile = J. Crew Factory. So, don’t be fooled. Okay, off we go…

Mentioned this in the tripod on Monday and there still seems to be a good amount of sizes kicking around. Big fan of that shade of gray. It is fully lined, so it might get hot if you’re wearing it to Las Vegas in July (or, something like that) but at least it’s lined in bemberg. Half-canvas construction. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs, which is great for guys with frames that don’t fit into a standard “drop” zone.

Finally. It’s back. Sturdy waxed canvas and leather accents. Full review here.

Perfect for the warm weather ahead. A total steal especially considering it friggin’ ships for free.

Y’know what doesn’t happen very often? J. Crew customers agreeing on something in the reviews. But that’s the case here. Very, very well reviewed. Nylon + Spandex combine to make a flexible, breathable, pair of do-anything shorts. Could have a real winner here. Three inseam lengths to chose from. Already on sale.

A less-fortunate man’s Allen Edmonds Strand. True oxford style. Semi-brogue cap toe and medallion. Pretty darn dressy. Goodyear welted (in China I believe?) and made of Italian leather uppers. Extremely well reviewed.

Much, much nicer than I had anticipated, being that these are priced noticeably lower than J. Crew’s previous styles of sunglasses. Made in China of course, but the dark tortoise frames, blue lenses, flat brow piece, and partially metal temple arms, all combine for a super-on-trend look. 52mm lens diameter, but they wear a bit bigger due to the thicker frames.

Special 3-ply wool woven specifically to resist creasing. Plus, unlike the standard Ludlow wool jackets, these are lightweight and only half lined. They honestly feel noticeably more breezy than standard suit jackets (and pants). Some guys like that, some guys don’t.

And now… some luggage for those who are gonna be travelling with a packed suit or sportcoats this upcoming season. Cotton canvas body, and unzips/unfurls so you can get your suit or jackets (and shoes and what not) to and fro while minimizing creasing and wrinkling risks. Yes, the zippers weren’t designed the best (read the reviews) but attaching a couple of pulls should solve that problem. And most bags like this will run you a heck of a lot more money.

Another option from their higher end Ludlow line. Italian leather uppers and Goodyear welted soles. Still “imported” though. Scattered sizes on these.

The lack of simple, classic, mac jackets on the market right now is odd. Nice to see that J. Crew is offering one this spring. April showers and Pilgrims and bla bla bla.

A classic OCBD that comes in a true slim fit and is made from American grown Supima cotton. Tons of colors to pick from. Yes, they’re made overseas, but the reviews are solid. Are there cheaper OCBD options out there? Absolutely.

A new addition to their shoe lineup. Not from their higher end Ludlow line, but I do believe these are still goodyear welted? All their other Kenton shoes are. Look, nothing fancy going on here. It’s the shoe-iest shoe to ever shoe. Like a less fortunate man’s AE Kenilworth. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t hugely versatile.

Sure appears to be a perfect spring/summer bonus layer to throw in the duffel bag for weekend trips to the lake or mountains. Cotton/Linen blend should help regulate your temperature without being too sweaty like an all cotton sweater would. Linen also lends that crisp texture.

Looks like along with the briefcase, J. Crew has restocked the rest of their waxed canvas Abingdon bag collection. This duffel is NOT some dinky thing. Hardly. 17 1/2″H x 26″W x 9 1/4″D = over 4,000 cubic inches of space. Good for a real weekend away when you want some options.

J. Crew’s take on a classic. Head here for a review of this jacket, albeit in a slightly different shade. Extremely well reviewed. Want something similar for cheap? Check out your local army/navy surplus store.

One of their best sellers but beware… their slim fits are a true slim. So if you’ve got tree trunks for legs you can forget it. These used to be their “Bowery” slim fit pants, but are now called the Ludlow. 14.5″ leg opening. Clean hook and bar closure. Another item that’s already in the sale section and is up for the extra 30% off discount.

A couple pairs of Goodyear Welted boots. Sure, we’re not in boot season any longer (depending on where you live) but there still might be some time left to wear these before it gets to hot-foot season.

Lightweight is the key word here. Garment Dyed. Multiple fits and colors to pick from. Again, something that’s nice to grab as a one-and-only shot since it ships free.

Full honesty: J. Crew’s smaller leather goods have NOT been impressive these last few years. But this one might be an exception? Says it’s made out of Italian leather. And the asking price isn’t bad, plus, it does seem to go up for codes and discounts every so often.

Stitched out welt construction. Three versatile colors to choose from. A little slimmer than some bulkier desert boots. Great for now, great for summer.

