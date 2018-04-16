How to spend your tax refund… with style in mind

The $1450 Style Splurge: Spending half this year’s average Tax Refund

Now, before all the armchair Suze Orman’s get their knickers in a twist, know that this is an annual tradition. And it’s hypothetical. We’re not even, again, hypothetically spending an entire average tax refund. So, for the love of Dave Ramsey’s tighty whiteys, let’s keep it in perspective. Now with that said, the average refund this year appears to be around $2,900. That’s a lot of money, and one hell of a 0% interest loan to provide Uncle Sam. Most of us aren’t getting back anywhere near that, but for farts and snickers, we’ll cut half off this year’s average (for the savings account) and fake-spend the rest. Because really, what’s the fun in hypothetical splurging if you can’t do it at least somewhat responsibly? (Top Photo Credit)

The warm weather travel season is fast approaching. So get packed and get out there and see something new. Full-Grain Vegetable Tanned Leather, AND it’s made in the USA? For a reasonable price? Not bad. Ships and returns for free via Huckberry. Guaranteed for life. 21″ x 11½” x 9″ = just about 2200 cubic inches of space. Not the biggest thing in the world, but it’ll meet carry-on requirements in case you’re flying somewhere. Efforting an in-person review AND a giveaway. Stay tuned for that. ($1100 left)

Pretty much the perfect “not navy” blazer or sportcoat. Not a deep midnight navy. Not medium blue, but somewhere in between the two. Just half lined in the back and woven from airy Italian hopsack wool. Patch pockets up front keep it casual enough to wear with jeans or chinos. Perfect button stance and lapel width. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy (and cheap!) trips to the tailor. Mighty fair price too. Available in either slim or contemporary fit. ($822 left)

Guys. I’m gonna be brutally honest. When it comes to men’s style? Shit’s getting weird. So, gonna zig while everyone else is zagging, and go with a dark brown, plain but still incredibly attractive, American made dress shoe. Versatile as all get out too. Wear them with a suit. Wear them with jeans. That sleek but not overly pointy toe, and slightly wider laces goes with just about everything. Goodyear welted. Built to last. On sale thanks to the Anniversary sale. ($573 left)

One of, if not the classiest watch Orient has come out with in a good long while. Now under $200 at certain 3rd party sources. Full review of this thing can be found here. ($374 left)

Again, this annual tax refund post always carries with it a bit of a “treat yo self” feel. And while Ledbury’s dress shirts are pricey, they’re worth it. Yes really. The Fine Twill fabric is super smooth but not shiny. They’re made in Europe with a construction that’s durable but still lightweight and airy. And their collars have that signature, slightly lowered second button (as seen above) so when you undo the top button it produces a perfect “V.” Sure it’s just a shirt. But it’s not just any shirt. It’ll be one you reach for time and time again. Available in slim or standard fits. ($229 left)

A quintessential spring & summer shoe… whether you’re motoring off to somewhere exotic or not. Available in a wide variety of nubuck and rich suede, such as the caramel color shown above. Made in Portugal too. ($114 left)

A classic that J. Crew Factory has thankfully made in a true slim fit. Looks equally as good with jeans and boots as it will with lightweight chinos and those Jack Erwin drivers. Plus, it’s washable (just be careful not to shrink it, since it’s already slim). ($64 left) UPDATE: Turns out these things are going for a sweet $38 today with the code SUNSHINE.

Recently earned an A+ during our Amazon brands round up. It’s bizarrely comfortable, allows movement without being too boxy, and has the traditional pen/accessories pocket on the left arm. It’s lightly insulated too. Not puffy or anything, but it’s not a paper thin windbreaker either. Also available in navy. Size shown above is a medium. ($14 left)

Sometimes, less is more. And that’s often the case with t-shirts. So ditch the goofy graphics and go with something classic that’s cut in a modern slim fit. ($5 left) UPDATE: Turns out these are also on sale, and are going for $7.60 with the code SUNSHINE.

A drink on a patio with friends – Price Varies

Coming to the end here, so, let’s celebrate. One of Spring’s great pleasures. Gotta get at least a few of these in before it heats up too much and we’re all driven inside to survive in the AC, no?

($0.00 left)

And we’re done. To all the CPAs out there, congrats on reaching this year’s finish line.