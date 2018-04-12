40% off Italian Made Shoes, on-sale Lightweight Chinos for spring, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Tons of exclusions (no suiting, looks like all blazers/sportcoats are out) but unlike the TAKE2030 code, you don’t need to buy three items to get the 30% off. Code expires today, 4/12/18. And no, it’s not a single use code.

Two styles to pick from here. Either a button down collar style in enzyme washed pique, or, a spread collar with the same long-staple-cotton enzyme washed pique fabric. River shell buttons on both types. Slim fit. Also, those cutaway-style polos look awfully familiar. Big thanks to Greg P. for the tip!

Made in Italy, nice suede, crepe sole… what’s not to like? Now, 40% off with that code. Ships and returns for free via Huckberry as well. Not bad at all. Note that it’s just the above styles and colors that are getting the cut. Not the entire line.

Lots of people buy this thing through Massdrop. The savings at Massdrop over buying through Amazon? It’s not that much. But hey, it’s something. So here it be. Final sale though since it’s Massdrop. Dependable Seiko movement. 100m water resistance (not 200, just 100). 42mm dial should be wearable by most. More on this thing (and other affordable divers) can be found over here.

Not on sale, but Jack Erwin doesn’t do the discounting game. The “Mason” chukka is unlined and made from Italian suede. Blake constructed in Portugal. A fantastic candidate for all those opportunities to do the chinos/chukkas/polo thing. Meanwhile, their drivers have a “pod and stitch” construction, and are also made in Portugal. Something for the warm weather ahead. Everything ships and returns for free since that’s Jack Erwin standard policy.

Also worth a mention: