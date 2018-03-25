Two Days Only: Banana Republic / GAP / Old Navy 40% off NO EXCLUSIONS

NOTE: If you’re a cardmember, you should be able to still get an extra 10% off w/ BRCARD

Looks like GAP inc. is trying to kick off spring with a big ol’ fat bang. AND, they’re doing their darndest to get Banana Republic purchases, in your hands, as soon as possible.

No exclusions with that code STYLE. Not even Rapid Movement denim. And if your Banana Republic purchase is over $100? You get free 2 day shipping with the code BRSHIP. But it’s not a code that’ll stick around for long. It expires Monday, 3/26/18. So, hop to it. Off we go with picks from across the spectrum.

Finally. Banana Republic finally got the hint and stopped fully lining (most of) their blazers with stuffy, scratchy polyester. That’s no longer the case here. Butterfly linings on both of these, so they should breathe much, much easier in the heat. 62%/ 38% cotton on that brown houndstooth option.

Almost always excluded, and you can usually only get these on a discount if you’re buying in bulk. But, no tiers this time. Just a flat 40% off (or more if you’re a card member). 4.6/5 stars after over 400 reviews. That’s pretty darn incredible when you consider, y’know, it’s the internet. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Nine shades to pick from. Sadly, only offered in slim. So if you’re body type demands a straight fit, you’re outta luck here. Still.

Sadly, it looks like the uber-cheap Goodfellow & Co. barely-wool bombers are gone and gone for good. But from the looks of the reviews, these 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% spandex stretch-knit bombers could be a nice step up.

Just say no to all cotton henleys. But a linen blend? You bet. Should have a bit of texture, and feel lighter in weight. Could be a perfect layering piece for between now and summer, and something perfect to pack on a summer weekend getaway to a place where it cools off at night.

What do you get when you combine the comfort of knit sweats, with performance wool fabric, and the look of a slim tailored suit? This thing. That’s what. 75% wool and 25% cotton. Just butterfly lined in the back. The collision of classic tailoring, sportswear, and technology continues to produce interesting results.

Three colors to pick from. Sleek instead of clunky like some traditional bucks. Great looking sole and solid quality suede. Full review here.

We might have us a real winner here? Very well received in terms of the reviews. An almost half and half silk / linen blend. The smoothness and strength of silk combines with the texture and ventilation of linen.

BR’s current, stand alone, cotton navy jacket. Like the first two mentioned in this post, this should breathe well thanks to a lack of a full lining, so that’ll help immensely when the weather starts to warm up. Available in exact chest sizes as well as short, medium, and long lengths.

Was introduced a year or so ago to be a more jean-like alternative to the super stretchy and well loved traveler denim. These “Rapid Movement” jeans still have plenty of stretch, but look and feel a little more like regular ol’ jeans. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Size shown above is a 33×30 tapered fit in rinse.

Full disclosure. I’ve heard the rumblings that some of you have experienced massive shrinkage with these polos. I can’t say that I have myself, but I’m also lucky enough to have a pretty new/fancy pants washer and dryer at home. Cool to cold wash & tumble dry low for me. Anyway, if you can AVOID that shrinking factor, then the almost cool to the touch, hyper smooth “luxe” cotton fabric really is something.

Casual but not boring. The suede means you don’t need to worry about it matching the leather of your shoes (or, sneakers for that matter). One reviewer is complaining that this thing slips (which, with these d-ring type belts can be an issue). I don’t seem to be having that problem though? The suede is actually stretchy and grips pretty good. Available in green (shown above) or brown.

Preppy doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Slim or standard fits. Four colors to pick from. Perhaps something worth adding to your cart if you want to trip that free 2-3 day shipping balance.

Beefy looking. 79% cotton and 21% merino wool should make for a warm but still breathable blend. Could become a new favorite.

Banana Republic’s line of sunglasses really aren’t half bad. The only issue is that they’re almost always excluded from sales. Not this time. Warby Parker looks without the Warby Parker price.

Obligatory. After 300+ reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Humans just don’t agree like that. Especially on the internet. Full review here.

Everything you want and nothing you don’t. It’s amazing how good a basic, not too fussy, mid thigh mac can look. Young or old, it’s a great staple to have on hand. 70% cotton and 30% nylon here. Chambray trim details.

Basic for sure, but well executed and is often excluded from normal GAP codes. Not this time. Might be worth picking up if you’re close to that $100 2 day shipping threshold and want your stuff ASAP. Gets mentioned in style scenarios a ton. Why? Because they’re pretty much the perfect smart-casual belt.

Two pairs, two fits, and both are a classic dark blue that should go with everything. Usually excluded from codes and promos since they’re jeans.

Slub weave fabric has that super-casual, uneven texture to it. Lots of colors. Lots.

Another basic that usually gets excluded more often than not thanks to their being… well… basic wheelhouse pants. 98% cotton and 2% lycra. Plenty of saturated colors to pick from. Slim fit.

Cardigans don’t get the respect they deserve. Layers are great, but constantly putting on and taking off a pullover can leave you looking like Animal from the muppets. Cardigans solve that problem. This one is a blend of linen and cotton. Perfect for spring, and that cool/crisp texture of linen is always welcome.

Super flexible jeans for those who are on a strict budget. Since this is Old Navy, their sizing can run a touch generous. So their straight fits are gonna be too big on most frames. Thankfully, they sell these things in slim as well.

They call it “nylon blend,” which is true, but it’s mainly cotton. So it should be more matte and less shiny than some other mostly poly or all poly jackets.

Want to dive into the warm weather, short sleeve, printed button down trend but don’t want to pay absurd Bonobos prices? This’ll fill in nicely.

So there’s potential here, but also some potential pitfalls. I’m guessing the tail is gonna be chopped pretty short but the arms will be oddly long. Shouldn’t be a problem if the sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning, which it appears they are, BUT, that accent stitching around the buttons looks mighty heavy and tough to remove. So it could be a no go if it doesn’t fit your arms off the rack.

