Monday Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds 2nds Flash Sale, Extra 50% off Bonobos Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Haven’t seen prices like $175 for a while. And while that sale price is only available on a couple of models, the $211.65 for the other wheelhouse options is pretty good too. Just remember that there’s a steep, $25 restocking fee for any returned through the mail factory 2nds. So it’s a bit of a risk, being that you don’t know how severe that scratch, ding, or wrinkle is, of which is causing said shoes to be designated as factory 2nd quality. Don’t want to do the 2nds quality dance? Understood. Head here and you’ll see that for a few bucks more, you can get 1st quality Brooks Brothers branded AEs, all without the 2nds quality risks.

Believe it or not, the star of this show has to be those merino blend performance t-shirts. Merino t-shirts ain’t cheap (I prefer this brand myself). But man… once you try one? Good luck going back to cotton or cotton blend t-shirts. Wool really is nature’s performance fabric. And these 52% Merino Wool, 36% Tencel, 12% Nylon tees should be lightweight, cool, an surprisingly sturdy for their weight. Full disclosure: I have experience with merino t-shirts, just not these merino t-shirts.

They’re calling this their wardrobe event, and that includes 3 shirts for $169, 1818 suits 2 for $1499, and then 25% off most of the rest of what they carry. If you’ve been sitting tight, waiting for a discount on their outstanding “BrooksCool” wool blazer, then now’s not a bad time to give it a shot. More info on that thing can be found over here.

Also worth a mention on a Monday