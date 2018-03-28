J. Crew Factory 50% off Everything No Exclusions

Good grief it’s almost April. Somewhere between the New Year and Valentine’s Day and 8,000 unexpected late rounds with a very angry old man winter, we’ve almost made it to April. Heck, Opening Day for baseball is tomorrow. Who knew?

All that progress through the calendar means some of us will be spending some time shifting our closests from winter to spring very soon. And J. Crew Factory appears to be hoping you’re looking to make some additions to said closet. A flat 50% off across the board, with no exclusions for once. Even suiting is getting the cut. Plus, there are greater discounts on select items throughout their inventory. Look for those items marked “hidden deal” for cuts bigger than half off. Big thanks to Paul K. and Adam M. for the tips!

Normally these things sit at $299, so for $218? That’s a really nice deal. Yes they’re fused, but they look darn good for a $200ish suit. And with reasonable care (and a good fit… don’t get pants that are skin tight since those will wear out super fast) a fused, all wool suit should treat those who don’t wear suits all that often pretty well. Review of the Voyager suit can be found here. Lots of wheelhouse colors to pick from, and a few brighter options for spring.

100% linen exterior, completely unlined back, and cut in their trim but not overly tight Thompson silhouette. Dual vents in the rear. Easy to tailor non functioning cuff buttons. Want suggestions on how to wear something like this? Head here for outfit ideas.

Usually goes for closer to $30. Big fan of the slight variations in shading that comes with the garment dying process. Inexpensive and well reviewed. Not the sharpest polo you’ll have on hand, but great for every day wear when a t-shirt seems too sloppy.

Under $200 for a summer suit? Not bad. Available in either the grey shown here, or a medium blue. Jacket is lined in poly, and while I can’t tell from the images, it might be fully lined. Which sorta defeats the purpose of a linen suit, but, if you don’t run overly warm, it could still be a good spring/summer option.

A basic, but one plenty of us lean on quite often. Sometimes you just need a white button down shirt. Not a thicker oxford cloth. A smoother poplin. And for under twenty bucks. Ta-da. Here it is.

Not a huge fan of hoodies around these parts, but we might have an exception here. Big fan of the henley detail, that beach-y color palate, and the stripes. Plus it has a bit of wool in there for texture and ventilation? Perfect. (Mind you, I don’t know how much wool there is in the mix.)

Normally $74 when half off, this thing is discounted significantly more as one of their “hidden deals.” A casual basic that looks pretty well executed from here. Cotton/Nylon blend fabric should look and feel more like cotton than poly, while also doing a good job of keeping the rain from soaking in. Like the looks of those utility style pants? Here they are.

That’s quite the color there. But if you’re looking for something super summery, but don’t like seersucker, than a lighter weight oxford cloth like this suit might just do the trick. Plus, the price. I mean… c’mon.

I’ve never quite understood the hate that vests seem to get from some corners of the men’s style community. They’re awfully functional. Keeps your core warm while allowing your pits to breathe. What’s wrong with that? Also, the blend of cotton and poly, as well as the not overly puffed insulation, keeps these things from looking like life preservers.

Almost more shirt-like than sportcoat-like. JCF has done these before. And this year’s version is no different in terms of barely-there weight and shirt-like construction. For the dudes who run real hot, but still like to wear a sportcoat from time to time.

One of the best bargains in lightweight, comfortable, spring and summer pants. Oxford cloth is nice and airy. Not super thick or stiff. Available in slim or straight fits.

Dark in shade but bold in color. Takes some style onions to pull off as a suit, so, perhaps maybe warm up to THAT much pattern by wearing the jacket and pants separately with other items? See the image at the top of the post. That jacket should look dynamite with jeans or chinos.

Just under thirty for a well reviewed, breathable, true slim fit shirt for the coming heat waves. Lots of colors to pick from.

Another ridiculously priced warm weather suit. Two colors to pick from here. All cotton chino. But this one says it’s just partially lined? That could be key, being that chino can sometimes get a little stuffy in the heat due to its density.

I have this thing (the lighter one). I like this thing. A basic, but something that walks the line between a chunky casual belt, and a slimmer more dressed up belt. Still casual though. 1.25″ wide. Also available in a lighter brown, but the reviews have said that it’s more bright/lighter in person. Which, if it’s the same leather that’s used on the belt that I have from them, then yes, it’ll be closer to AE’s walnut shade.

Huge fan of these things, even for year round use. Noticeably lighter in weight without being flimsy. They are very much NOT a stiff, thick chino pant. Plus, when it gets hot? They’ll be very, VERY nice to have on hand. The difference between these and standard chinos is tangible.

It really is slimmer than your average fisherman style sweater. As long as you make sure you’ve got the “slim” tab selected. Washable. Cut close enough to the body that if you don’t have a gut, you don’t get the classic fit sweater roll around the middle (or, at least not much of one). Whether you ever cast a net (or a line) here is irrelevant. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 185.

Because it’s that good. Full review here.

This 50% off deal at J. Crew Factory is set to expire on Monday 4/2/18.