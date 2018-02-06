Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2018: Out on the Town

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (going out, staying in, & staying in solo). Going for a sharp look here that leans simple instead of flashy. That way, your date will keep their eyes on you, & not your flair. Also, before you make those fancy restaurant reservations, maybe weigh the pros & cons of dinner out on Valentine’s. (Top photo credit)

The Suit: Suitsupply Light Blue Super 110s Napoli Fit – $399. You bet a suit. Why not? If you’re going out on Valentine’s Day, embrace it and don the suit. Suggesting a light blue here just because most of us are coming (hopefully?) to the tail end of a long, long winter, and why not throw in a dash of color? Full review can be found here.

The Shirt: Ledbury Slim Fit Blue Fine Twill – $145. Or, whatever your favorite pale blue shirt happens to be. Again, Ledbury is expensive as hell, but they’re the the real deal. Especially if you like going without a tie. That lowered second button is perfectly placed. No more stuck between unbuttoning just the top button (sometimes too stuffy) or going two buttons undone and getting too chesty. Made in Poland. Not enough contrast for you? A white shirt would look great here too.

The Coat: UNIQLO Cotton/Poly Mac – $99.90. Relatively inexpensive, simple, and will keep most of your suit covered from the elements. If it’s freezing out, obviously go with something warmer, but this 3-season mac should get you through most temps just fine. Comes with a detachable hood. Don’t wear the hood on the date. Keep it classy.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Sub Seconds Silver Dial – $198.25 w/ VDAY18. I know, I know. We’ve been beating these things to death lately. And the review/giveaway hasn’t even launched yet (that’s tomorrow). But they really are about as classy as it can get for under $200. 35% off and free shipping with that code. And again, win the thing tomorrow (Wed. 2/7).

The Pocket Square: J. Crew Italian Silk Tipped Pocket Square in Deep Alpine – $24.99 ($45). On sale, and should drop further with upcoming codes. A dark square with a lighter border is highly under-rated when going without a tie. It’s enough of a visual anchor on your torso to avoid the “I just came from work and ripped off my tie” look. It’s got purpose.

The Collar Assist: Alloy Collar Stays – $9.95 (for a box of 36). Standard recommendation here. Much more effective than the cheap plastic stays your shirt comes with. Put a slight bend in em’ for a perfect collar that’ll frame your face.

The Gloves: Suitsupply Brown Leather Gloves – $79. Simple, and they ship and return for free, just in case you get the sizing wrong.

The Belt: Marino Ratchet Belt in #37 Brown – $27.99. Another recommendation for these things. They’re an absolute game changer, and they look like a regular dress belt. Seriously. Don’t scoff.

The Socks: Nordstrom Over the Calf Wool Socks in Navy – $14.50. Yes. These again. They’re that good.

The Shoes: Johnston & Murphy “Nolen” Plain Toe Derby – $129.90 ($189). Nicely affordable with a perfectly rounded toe. Also, they’ve got a bit of grip in case it’s a wet/icy evening. Yes, you can wear open-lacing bluchers with a suit. In fact, it’s another way to balance out your look when not wearing a tie. Just keep the bluchers sleek and relatively clean in design (heavy brogue details might be too casual) and you’ll look great.

The Gift: Julia Szendrei Monile Necklace in Blush – $75.00. If your date happens to be a lady, and you want to give her something shiny without going over the top, try a delicate piece of jewelry. If you’ve got a local, independent artisan shop nearby, take a stroll through there. Lots of cities have terrific enclaves of artists who make classic jewelry. (Think clean, small stuff. Not big and clunky.) If that’s not the case where you live, then consider the pieces by Julia Szendrei on Huckberry. She gets recommend on this site a lot. Why? They’re beautiful, small (like, real small, good for layering or for the gal who leans more towards the subtle stuff), and made in the USA. Perfect for dressing up or down. Would look just as good on her if she’s wearing a dress or a tank top and jeans.

The Soundtrack for the drive (if you’re driving): HAIM “Something to tell you” – $11.98. Got a seriously soft spot for these ladies. Pretty much pop perfection. Romantic without being slow and boring.