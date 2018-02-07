Style Scenario – Valentines Day 2018: Date Night at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (going out, staying in, & staying in solo). Just because you’re skipping the Prix Fixe menus and overcrowded restaurants doesn’t mean you should mail it in when it comes to style. Dressing up a bit, even at home, earns you extra points. Plus, it can be a lot of fun. (Top photo credit)

The Blazer: J.C.F Thompson Unstructured Flex Chino Blazer – $99.50 ($168). Our choice for the The Best Blazer of 2017 is incredibly easy to wear, comfortable, polished, and not stuffy. The unstructured jacket will keep you cool if/when things start to heat up with your date. Also, putting on a blazer makes it feel more like an event instead of a regular night in. Yes, this outift is right in the Dappered wheel house. Yes, some of you might feel a little odd wearing a jacket at home. But practice makes perfect, and getting used to wearing a jacket (even within the walls of your own place) will only make it easier the next time you want to wear it out.

The Watch: Timex Weekender Chronograph – $53.30. There’s a reason this watch makes a regular appearance on the site. It’s casual, easy to wear, and with that blue face and cognac leather band, it’s awfully good looking.

The Gift: Genuine Rainbow Moonstone Pendant Necklace – $30.00+. Keeping to small, elegant jewelry, Etsy is another great option for unique pieces. This moonstone necklace is beautifully simple and won’t break the bank. Great reviews; available in gold, rose gold or silver. Need more ideas under $50 if your date happens to be a gal? Head here.

The Shirt: Old Navy Slim-Fit Built-In Flex Oxford Shirt in White/Pink Stripe – $34.99. A subtle stripe button down in a pink-ish hue. Super easy to wear and the shade is a wink at the holiday, without being ostentatious.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar “Owen” Wool Plaid Pocket Square – $10. A wool pocket square that’ll contrast in texture from the smooth cotton jacket. Burgundy plaid pattern should tie in the shirt nicely, without looking too matchy-matchy with the shirt’s stripe.

The Cozying Up Instigator: Reversible Sherpa 50″x60″ Blanket – $23.99. What happens under the blanket, stays under the blanket. And your date won’t be able to help cuddling up under a blanket so soft while you watch your favorite romantic movie. Is it microfiber? Yeah, but it’s inexpensive, and the solid colors keep it from looking like it was inspired by a cheap motel’s carpet.

The Wine: Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon – $11.99. From the heart of Napa Valley: “Layered and complex… leaps from the glass with aromas of blackberry cobbler, graham cracker, brown sugar, milk chocolate, coffee and smoke. Palate of blueberry pie, praline, sweet vanilla custard, caramel and mocha is framed by soft chewy tannins and a hint of toasted oak”. Yum.

The Background Music: The Very Best of Otis Redding – $5.99 (free streaming with Prime). You can never go wrong with Otis; his greatest hits will set the mood for a romantic evening, if you know what I mean. Nudge, nudge, say no more.

The Belt: Gap Denim Roller Belt – $24.00 ($39.95). Simple, without being too casual.

The Socks: Nordstrom Rib Wool Blend Socks in Navy – $12.50. A little texture, a little color, and mostly wool. That blend of merino wool will help keep your feet much cooler/less sweaty than cotton. This is not the night for sweaty feet.

The Shoes: Aldo Marq Boot – $89.99 . A less-expensive (but still attractive) chelsea than the Jack Erwin fan favorites. Is Aldo known for quality? Nah, but the reviews are great, and as always, cheap suede should outperform cheap smooth leather.



The Jeans: Levi’s 505 in Tumbled Rigid – $39.99. (Wait for it…) Or whatever your favorite pair of dark denim happens to be.