The 2018 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide – nothing over $50 edition

Love is in the air… everywhere I look around.

Amiright? With divided politics, the division between genders, divided… well, it feels like everything right now, that sentiment might be hard to believe. But guaranteed you at least have ONE other person on this planet that you truly love. And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day. We need it, we crave it, and it helps us thrive as humans. So this Valentine’s Day, take a deep breath, let go of all the biases for a second or two, and let love step forward to have some time in the sun. Because, after all, love just feels good.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show that special someone just how much you love them! We’re trying to keep it on the affordable side this year, so all picks will land at fifty bucks or under. (featured photo credit)

A sweet little keepsake for a Valentine. On major markdown from Nordstrom, so shipping will be free, even with that low, low price. Price may be cheap, but reviews are all 5 stars, so if the object of your affections likes smaller jewelry, she should be pleased.

For the V-Day gift recipient that is an amateur, or professional photographer, and has an appreciation for style and design in even utilitarian things. Comes in three different colors.

Celebrate your love with your favorite brew. Of course these glasses can be used for liquid other than beer, but the shape mimics a beer can, thus is typically used for drinking beer.

Dinner at Home and a Movie

Keep the dinner budget under $50, and watch The Big Sick on Amazon Prime for free. (Assuming you are an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not…) The Big Sick is definitely a romantic “comedy” for someone that prefers the Independent Film channel over the Hallmark channel. Very raw and real, and at times uncomfortable to watch, but the end is so satisfying that you really don’t care.

DARE: Try to take off one piece of my clothing, your choice, without using your hands. That actually could get pretty funny. But also could definitely bring a couple bodies closer together. If you’re looking for a playful Valentine’s evening, I’d say this could help you achieve your goal.

Handmade in Florida, this jewelry roll can keep all her shiny, sparkly stuff organized while traveling. Also from the same company, if you know someone that loves tea so much that they travel with it, here you go.

A piece of unique art. The ceramic this candle holder is thrown from is imported from England, due to its translucent nature, which allows light to emanate from the thinner layers.

Kind of a cool way to commemorate the state and city in which you and your partner met. If you want to spend more than $50, you can even have two states combined.

Does your love interest have a thing for pens? Like, no one else is allowed to use it? Like, the pen has a very special place it lives in, and if said pen goes missing, there will be hell to pay? Give that pen, or pens, a good home with a high quality pen pouch. Or a single pen case, if there is only one pen that will do.

For the flower and gardening lover, certainly do gift a bouquet of flowers. But consider also gifting some seeds for a cut flower garden. For those of us that enjoy gardening, we really start getting the itch around this time of year. The first day of spring is in sight, and planning a garden gets us through the doldrums of late winter.

This can very much be a unisex gift. It’s branded as men’s, but plenty of women would also like the neutral looks of this travel kit. So gift it to either a boy or girl, and consider placing something extra inside it, like some of their favorite sweet treats, or some movie tickets.

How ridiculous are these truffles? For anyone that loves both design and chocolate.

This is very much a look that would be seen in coastal Southern California. If you’re gifting to a Fashionista, and you typically see her in this color palate, this may be an appreciated gift come cooler spring evenings.

Add a little pamper time to your paramour’s shower routine. This nifty little spa tool both massages feet, and sloughs off dead skin.

This wallet can double as a clutch, allowing her to grab it out of her purse and take it as is, if she’s looking to carry less bulk. Add a monogram for $10 more. Sold through Mark & Graham.

Geometrics are really in right now. The shop that sells this particular necklace, By Yaeli, has lots of different geometric necklace designs to choose from.

A sweet sentiment, and perhaps a good way to acknowledge how far you each have come to end up together.

Make your love’s life just a little bit more, I was going to say simple.. maybe entertaining? Not to say that the Echo can’t make your life more simple, once you go through the process of setting up said simplifying features on it. It certainly does make streaming music simple, or finding out the temperature outside, or finding out a sports score, or even placing an Amazon order (as long as it’s something you’ve ordered in the past). Alexa, can you rap?

