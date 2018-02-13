Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2018: Alone at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three scenarios (going out, staying in, and staying in solo) have now been tackled. Single this Valentine’s? Want to avoid the love drunk (or just plain drunk) masses? Might be a good night (or weekend) to saddle up to the sofa and take it very easy. (Top photo credit)

The Sweater: J.Crew Lambswool Thermal Henley – $49.99 ($79.50). Think of this night as taking yourself on a date. Don’t roll your eyes. C’mon now. Throw on a comfortable, but still good looking sweater – taking a step up from just throwing on your favorite hoodie. You’ll feel/look good, and still be comfortable. Don’t want to layer? Consider J. Crew’s wool/cotton henley in oatmeal, which is also on sale.



The T-shirt: Goodfellow & Co Slim Fit Solid Crew T-Shirt – $5.58 ($7.99). A basic piece, but definitely a step up from your 6-pack of Hanes undershirts.



The Watch: Invicta Pro Diver – $78.98. A well loved “beater” automatic that gets the job done for an unusually low price.

The Pants: Gap Original Khakis in Straight Fit with GapFlex – $19.99 w/ PRESDAY ($59.95). Most of you probably have a pair of pants like this in your wardrobe, and you may not normally consider wearing them casually around the house. But, with the GapFlex stretch fabric, these stay on the casual side, while being a really comfortable step up from a pair of joggers.



The Shoes: Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker – $89.99. The difference between feeling good, even when all on your own, and feeling like a slob, is respecting yourself enough to wear decent looking basics. Like the sweater > sweatshirt thing, classic sneakers > old beat up running shoes. Why make any kind of effort when there’s no one around to see it? Good God man, are you not worth the effort? You? Yourself?

The Socks: J.Crew Performance Athletic Ankle Socks – $10.00. With cushioning on the toe and heel, and moisture-wicking fabric, these socks will be comfortable with or without shoes on.



The Entertainment: Netflix’s Altered Carbon – $7.99 (monthly streaming). Based on the novel by Richard Morgan, Altered Carbon is a murder mystery set 250 years in the future, where an individual’s consciousness can be transferred into a new body. Great reviews.



The Belt: Lands’ End Men’s Elastic Braid Belt – $19.97 w/ TREAT & 8361 ($39.95). Comfortable, and adds a little bit of interest to a fairly straightforward outfit.



The Indulgent Provisions: A Favorite Libation (prices vary) & Kirkland Signature’s Frozen Lasagna. Costco’s brand frozen lasagna cooks up to taste just like mom would make. It’s fantastic. If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can have it delivered using instacart.com, in most locations. As for your drink of choice, that’s up to you. Dark beer goes well with hearty pasta dishes, but top shelf whiskey or a nice bottle of wine would do just as well. Treat. Yo. Self.



The Strategy: Unplug from social media for the night… or longer? Don’t go creeping over to your ex’s Facebook or Instagram page. Take some pride in being better than that. And while you’re at it, consider how much you’ve been sharing on social media as of late. Are you over sharing? Could you share… less? There’s nothing mysterious about the dude who posts photos from every hike or weekend trip, or worse, fills his friend’s news feeds with unsolicited “deep” thoughts.

The Unsolicited Annual Advice: If you can’t find a way to ever be happy with only your thoughts for company, then you’ll never truly be happy in a relationship. Better to be single and smart than stupidly shacked up for the sake of having companionship.