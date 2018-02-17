Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Shoes $150 – $195

Thanks to the recent bump in full retail price for a pair of Allen Edmonds, many of us are keeping a strong, focused eye out for deals on this American Made, Goodyear welted shoes. And there are two options for sub $200 AE shoes this weekend:

I think (think?) all of these are factory 2nd options. But boy the price sure can’t be beat. Shipping is free since it’s over $100, and unlike the recently, re-increased $25 restocking fee for at the shoebank, returns by mail here are just $5.95. Now, it is a clearance, so some funky styles are in there, but there’s some real potential all the same. Head here for more about the Fairfax, and head this way for the dead simple Kenilworth lace up. Pretty sure this extra 20% off expires Sunday night.

Was just the Liverpool and the Fifth ave. for awhile there, but the Shoebank has since thrown the sub $200 doors open to a few other, very popular models. Again, it appears that they’ve once again jacked the re-stocking fee BACK UP TO $25 for returned 2nds that get sent back through the mail (what gives AE?) But under $200? If you get a pair that doesn’t have a hugely noticeably defect? That’s a hell of a deal, especially with the latest price increase on firsts.

So, you’ve got options. Either Nordstrom Rack or the Allen Edmonds Shoebank.

That’s all. Carry on.